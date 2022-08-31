Jordan Peele hints at potential Nope spin-off – about a character who didn't make the final cut

Nope director Jordan Peele has teased a potential spin-off to the sci-fi horror flick – but it's about an unlikely character. So unlikely, in fact, that they never made it to the movie's final cut or the credits.

His name is "Nobody", according to IMDb , and he's played by comedian Michael Busch, but he does appear in the movie's trailer. Brief shots show a man in glasses walking calmly against a crowd of panicked people as they run through what looks like a movie lot, while another sees an episode of the TV show Gordy's Home reflected in a pair of glasses that could belong to Nobody.

"People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what's going on," Peele told The New York Times . "The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories."

Gordy's Home is a '90s sitcom that exists within the universe of the movie about a family and their adopted chimp, who is startled on set and maims his human co-stars during filming. But who is Nobody? And what connection does he have to the show? Well, Reddit users have some ideas, and if Peele's comments are anything to go by then they may be scratching the surface of the truth.

"I've managed to find several comments from people who have heard from people that have been in test screenings that he had a pet crab and is interested in Mary Jo and plans to kidnap her, but ends up shooting Gordy, quite [a] bad miracle," said one Reddit user (opens in new tab) cited by the NTY, referring to the movie's theme of unfortunate and unlikely occurrences. Mary Jo is one of the show's child actors along with Ricky 'Jupe' Park, whose older self is played by Steven Yeun.

"You can see in this shot that he is watching an episode of Gordy's Home and this is probably part of a scene where he's watching Mary Jo," they added. "Also, he seems to look super happy walking towards the studio while the distraught cast and crew run past him. Was this his perfect opportunity to get Mary Jo?"

As for how he got his name, another user guessed: "Someone asks him his name after he shoots the monkey and he responds 'I’m nobody', then the scene ends. Whoever asks thinks he’s just trying to be humble and in reality it’s to cover up for the fact that he came to kidnap Mary Jo."

For now, with only Peele's enigmatic hints to go by, it may be a while until we get to find out exactly who Nobody is.