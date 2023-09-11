No, upgrading your PC won’t solve Starfield optimization issues - here’s why

If you’re struggling to run Starfield, you might be wondering whether your gaming PC needs an upgrade. However, while revamping your rig could help alleviate optimization issues, one fan has highlighted why your graphics card and hardware potentially aren’t to blame. That’s sure to please any of you out there trying to run the Bethesda RPG using an Intel Arc A770 GPU, and it makes the developer’s comments in regard to system requirements sound even sillier.

It’s worth noting that Starfield system requirements aren’t incredibly demanding, as you can technically play using a graphics card from 2017. That said, there’s something iffy with the developer’s approach to gaming PC suggestions this time around, as Bethesda claims the Intel Arc A770 doesn’t meet minimum specs. That’s according to a customer service response shared on Reddit , in which a rep advises the player to ‘upgrade’ from the 2022 GPU to either a Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti or AMD RX 5700. FYI, both of those options pack far less of a punch than Intel’s shiny new card, and another fan has since tabled an alternative explanation for the performance issues at hand.

In an explainer also posted to Reddit , Nefsen402 explores why coding issues are to blame for Starfield crashing, rather than your GPU. Specifically, the role-playing romp allegedly “allocates its memory incorrectly where it doesn't align to the CPU page size,” which can trip up some graphics card drivers. In addition, the savvy fan says that the game misuses a Directx12 feature called “ExecuteIndirect”, which results in your GPU trying to deal with “bogus” hints rather than information that’d usually help set your drivers up for success.

Ultimately, the coding boo-boos could cause optimization issues for some PCs, and A770 owners aren’t the only ones suffering. One player over on Microsoft’s forums is reportedly struggling to get the PC Game Pass version of Starfield to launch using an RTX 3070 graphics card and Intel Core i7-11700k, a build that should comfortably meet Bethesda’s recommended specs.

Last week, Todd Howard shot down the notion that Starfield is unoptimized on PC, and suggested that players may “need to upgrade their gaming PC.” Naturally, if you’re expecting Xbox Series X levels of performance from a ten-year-old graphics card, you should perhaps curb your expectations. However, it feels code gremlins are bullying hardware that should suffice, and Bethesda might need to review the situation, rather than provide questionable PC building advice.

