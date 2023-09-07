Starfield is a "next-gen PC game", says Todd Howard as he calls out your terrible setups

Bethesda’s Todd Howard has responded to a question asking why Starfield isn’t optimized for PC, clarifying that it is – it’s just a “next-gen PC game” you may need to upgrade your PC for.

During an appearance on Bloomberg Technology, Howard tackles a fan-sourced question querying why Starfield hasn’t been optimized for PC. The short answer is that it has been, though you may want to keep a few things in mind.

“We did; it’s running great,” Howard says after an awkward pause. “It is a next-gen PC game. We really do push the technology, so you may need to upgrade your PC for this game, but it’s got a lot of great stuff going on in it, and the fans are responding awesomely.”

Looking at the typical various forums of online discussion, you’re seldom short of seeing some fans discuss issues with the PC version, though, as ever, modders have stepped in if you play your PC games on a potato – like me! Bulwarkhd’s Starfield Potato mod turns all the textures into 128-bit sizing. “Does your PC have 1GB of Vram? Is it so old your grandpa used it to play Morrowind? Or do you hate high-resolution textures and want to get rid of them? Try this mod out and see if it works for you!” the mod description reads.

Some performance issues aside, Starfield is enjoying a rather smooth launch, indeed. Alongside plenty of critical praise – our Starfield review gave it a five-out-of-five score – the space RPG has hit the heights of one million concurrent players across all platforms. Game Pass will surely help, but it’s neat all the same.

Check out the Starfield system requirements and minimum specs right here.