No Man's Sky Echoes teased as developer prepares to celebrate game's 7th anniversary

By Liv Ngan
Hello Games says there's "still a lot" it wants to try

No Man's Sky Echoes, the next update for Hello Games' spacefaring phenomenon, has been teased in a short video put together by the studio to celebrate the game's seventh anniversary.

It's been seven years since No Man's Sky first released on PS4 and PC, and development on the game is still going strong. One of the most recent updates for the game was Singularity Expedition in June, which ran for five weeks and promised player choices with "far-reaching consequences" for the overarching No Man's Sky universe. Updates are continually adding new content and support for further platforms, including PSVR2

To celebrate seven years since No Man's Sky first game out, Hello Games shared a short anniversary video which takes us through a quick history of the game's release and updates. "Our journey continues," Hello Games states at the end of the video, before revealing the name of the next update as No Man's Sky Echoes. 

In a statement released alongside the video, No Man's Sky creator Sean Murray says the studio will "have more to share on Echoes with travellers very soon".

Murray also thanks players for supporting the development team over such a long journey. "I've been working on this game for nearly a third of my life," he says, "and it's been more successful than we ever planned or dreamed." He calls the No Man's Sky's community the team's "guiding star",  and says there's "still a lot" it wants to try. "The next step on that journey is not far off," he concludes, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information on Echoes.

