Nintendo Switch Concierge lets you video chat with Nintendo about what to play next

If you're a new Switch owner and you don't know what to play next, why not schedule a quick video chat with Nintendo?

Nintendo is trying out a new program called Nintendo Switch Concierge which allows people who recently bought a Switch to schedule a half-hour long video conference with a company representative. The session topics include "Nintendo Switch 101," both "Games (Getting Started)" and "Games (What to Play Next)," and several other options - though the Nintendo rep will also "try to answer any other questions you might have as well, time permitting." It's implied, but not stated outright, that you should try to keep those questions relevant to your Nintendo Switch rather than asking for, say, career advice or moral guidance.

The Nintendo Switch Concierge program is free and appointments are open through the end of the month, though everybody can only schedule one appointment each. The chats themselves are hosted through Microsoft Teams, so you'll need to install the app ahead of time if you plan to chat on a mobile device.

Nintendo's describing Nintendo Switch Concierge as a "pilot program," so whether we see more stuff like this in the future will likely depend on how things go with this initial set of appointments. If you have some extra time at the end of your session, you could try asking when Metroid Prime 4 is coming out. Couldn't hurt, right?