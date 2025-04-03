Nintendo says Switch 2's Discord-like GameChat is a "defining feature" of the new console that was partially shaped by Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a cult puzzle game

News
By published

"We spent about two hours every day playing various games while sharing screens via GameChat"

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo dedicated a whole lot of time during the Switch 2 reveal to GameChat, a Discord-like app that lets you chat with friends and share live gameplay with each other. If the dedicated button on the controller didn't give it away, Nintendo thinks of this as a "defining feature" of the new console, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and cult puzzle hit Baba Is You helped convince the devs they were on the right track.

"When we were developing GameChat, we had in mind that it would be a defining feature of Switch 2," Sumikazu Ono, who directed the development of the console's built-in features, says in a new official Q&A from Nintendo. The company's executives were among the early testers of the feature, and watching them trade tales of the development of the SNES and Nintendo 64 helped the team realize GameChat's potential.

"We spent about two hours every day playing various games while sharing screens via GameChat, and continued researching the kinds of situations in which it would be fun to use this feature," Ono says. Baba Is You, an acclaimed 2019 puzzle game about pushing boxes in levels with constantly changing rules, happened to be one of the games streamed during one of these sessions.

"The rest of us were curious to know what kind of game it was," Ono says. "The person who was playing the game shared their screen and said, 'It's a game played with these rules.' And we were all like, 'Wow, we didn’t know such an interesting puzzle game existed!' Fast forward a day and the whole team was playing it. (Laughs) That was a moment where game screen sharing really shone."

More than just serving as a way to discover new games, the team also found that GameChat could transform the experience of playing certain titles. "When I tried out GameChat with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, what I found interesting was that I felt like I was playing an online game even though it isn't one," according to technical director Eiji Tokunaga.

"Suppose two friends are playing the game at their own pace, separately from one another," Tokunaga explains. "When one of them says, 'I don't know how to solve this puzzle,' the other could say, 'I'm on my way there, wait for me,' go to the same location in their own game and share their screen to demonstrate how to solve the puzzle. A phrase like 'I'm on my way there, wait for me' is something you don't hear when playing offline games. That's when I felt strongly that this feature could bring additional value to existing games."

Ono repeatedly refers to GameChat as a "defining feature" of the new console, and it's clear Nintendo is serious about it – even if the feature might seem absurdly familiar to anyone who's used Discord, which offers a built-in screen sharing option on PC. While it might not genuinely be revolutionary for anybody who games on non-Nintendo platforms, it certainly seems like it'll be a great option to have for all those upcoming Switch 2 games.

Be sure to keep up with all of yesterday's announcements in our roundup of Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news.

See more Games News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about games
The Wii Shop Channel logo

Switch 2's producer made requests "in great detail and great amounts" to make sure the eShop is as good as the Wii Shop Channel
Nintendo Switch 2 showing magnetic Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview: After four hours with the Switch 2 it's clear that this is a true evolution
The Wii Shop Channel logo

Switch 2's producer made requests "in great detail and great amounts" to make sure the eShop is as good as the Wii Shop Channel
See more latest
Most Popular
The Wii Shop Channel logo
Switch 2's producer made requests "in great detail and great amounts" to make sure the eShop is as good as the Wii Shop Channel
Hand holding blue Switch 2 JoyCon in mouse mode.
Nintendo producer thought up the Switch 2's mouse controls while playing PC games, says you can "control the mouse on your pants" as usually the table is "quite far away" from the sofa
The new Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons on a white background. They&#039;re black with some pops of colour around the sticks, and there&#039;s a new button under the home button
Nintendo responds to questions of Switch 2 stick drift with assurances the new Joy-Con 2 controllers "have been really designed from the ground up from scratch"
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo won't compare the Switch 2's battery life to the OG Switch, but admits it's got a way bigger battery to make up for its beefier CPU
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo's ditching OLED support for Switch 2 screens in favor of a return to LCD, and I'm not sure I'm 100% convinced by its explanation
Nintendo Switch 2 next to TV with controller grip and JoyCons hovering
Switch 2 price is a "strategic balancing act," and there's a reason why Japan is getting a separate model that's $110 cheaper than the US' $450 console, analysts suggest
The Black Phone
Horror sequel Black Phone 2 gets a Nightmare on Elm Street twist in chilling first look
CMON logo
Board game fans voice concerns as Zombicide publisher CMON fails to publish annual returns on time due to understaffing
Wind Breaker season 2
Wind Breaker season 2 release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?
Nintendo Switch 2 design
Japan will have the option of a Japanese-only Switch 2 for $110 less, which looks extra nice thanks to Trump's new 46% tariffs