GameShark comes back from the dead, casually hints at the Nintendo Switch 2 and its release date, then quickly clarifies it was just guessing

GameShark, the classic cheat device, is making an AI-powered comeback - and publisher Altec Lansing may have just leaked the Nintendo Switch 2 release date as part of the news.

"Formerly known as GameShark, Ai Shark is set to redefine the gaming landscape with its revolutionary AI-enhanced technology," the company says in a press release. "The innovative gaming software is set to mark a significant leap forward in the gaming experience, bringing enhanced gameplay for beginner-level users. The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024."

You might think that the September 2024 release date for Switch could just be informed speculation, and even Altec Lansing itself isn't willing to fully commit to it one way or another. The company told Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that it was just guessing at the platform's release date, while it doubled down when speaking to Digital Trends, saying that the Switch 2 is tentatively scheduled for "fall 2024." All this has us talking about an AI device we never would've mentioned otherwise, so hey, I guess that's solid marketing.

Nintendo has not yet made any official acknowledgement of its next console, beyond suggesting that it well ensure a "smooth transition" for Switch users moving over to the platform's eventual successor.

Nintendo's next console has been the subject of years worth of rumors, with the most recent reports suggesting that it would be out in 2024 as a handheld/console hybrid like the current Switch. Nintendo itself has disputed reports that it was showing a Switch successor off to partnered developers at Gamescom 2023.

There has been a Nintendo Direct presentation of some sort every February for 11 of the past 12 years, so you can certainly expect the gaming internet to spend the next month slowly imploding with hopes that Nintendo will officially reveal its new console soon.

If you're interested in this whole Ai Shark business, well, it's not going to look much like the GameSharks you might remember from your youth. Ai Shark will target "casual gamers" by using "exclusive XGPT technology and real-time TPU acceleration to elevate users' gaming experiences by providing personalized hints and assistance that keep up with fast-paced, competitive gaming." I don't really understand what that means, but hey, maybe it'll help you be good at Switch 2 games.

