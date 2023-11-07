Nintendo president shoots down Switch 2 reports, says tech patents aren't evidence of new console plans

Nintendo's president has shot down reports of new hardware having been demoed earlier this year.

In a press conference earlier today, November 9, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa directly addressed reports that Nintendo had briefed developers on new hardware earlier this year. As reported by the Mainichi Shimbun, Furukawa reported labelled the reports "inaccurate" and "untrue" during the press conference.

Back in September, a report claimed Nintendo had used Breath of the Wild to show off new hardware, basically showing a "souped-up" version of the game running for developers at Gamescom 2023 the month prior in August. The report also claimed the new Nintendo hardware would aim to launch in the latter half of next year in 2024.

Nintendo Switch successor reports and rumors have been doing the rounds forever at this point. The rumors first started years ago in 2020, claiming knowledge of a new console that would ultimately become the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. When Nintendo's new hardware does eventually launch, it remains to be seen how much of a step up from the OLED Model the new hardware will be.

Additionally, Furukawa also commented on a recent Nintendo patent application. last month in October, the company submitted a patent for a device with two screens (thanks, GameRant), but Furukawa said in the press conference that the patent application was filed with the knowledge that the public would uncover it, and isn't indicative of any console plans.

Elsewhere in the press conference, though, Furukawa revealed Nintendo has had yet another solid year. Between April and September 2023, the company posted increased profits of 17.7% compared to the same period in 2022, and that's apparently thanks to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which launched in May to stellar reviews and lots of love from Zelda fans.

Check out our upcoming Switch games guide for a look ahead at all the games coming to Nintendo's console later this year and beyond.