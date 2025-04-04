The Nintendo Switch 2 is made for everyone, not just "those who prefer high-performance hardware"

published

It can run Cyberpunk 2077 though

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is clearly a more powerful system than the original Switch, but Nintendo says it's aimed at a more broad audience rather than those of you who are looking for high-performance hardware.

In a recent Ask the Developer blog post, Takuhiro Dohta says: "From the beginning of development, we wanted Switch 2 to be a system that can be enjoyed by a wide variety of players."

Nintendo has never been known for having the most powerful hardware out there, but all of its systems have always had a wide-variety of games. From cozy farming simulators to deep RPGs to hardcore Metroidvanias, there's something for everyone on them.

"This hasn’t changed from Switch to Switch 2," Dohta continues. "I also wanted to create an experience that as many players as possible could enjoy, rather than an experience made specially for those who prefer high-performance hardware."

Even though the Switch 2 isn't made specifically for people who want a beefy console, it's clearly a lot more powerful than the original Switch as it's able to run Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and more triple-A games. All the upcoming Switch 2 games look fantastic too.

The company did toy with the idea of calling the Switch 2 the Super Nintendo Switch, a throwback to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, but "we wanted a name that would communicate simply to potential customers that, if you're considering buying a Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 is the newest system," Dohta explains. So, rather than making it sound like a more powerful Switch, with the Super would imply, the company just went with Switch 2.

Despite not being the most powerful console out there, Nintendo is testing over 10,000 Switch games to ensure they're compatible with the Switch 2.

You should check out all the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news you may have missed over the last few days. There's a lot to unpack.

Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

