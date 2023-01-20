Nintendo reportedly boosts Switch production for coming year

Nintendo reportedly plans to boost Switch output in the coming financial year.

That's according to sources speaking to Bloomberg (opens in new tab) in a new report. According to the outlet, citing its sources with knowledge of the matter, Nintendo has already told suppliers and manufacturers it plans on making more Switch units in the coming financial year than it has done in the current year.

In November 2022, Nintendo actually lowered its sales target for the Nintendo Switch for the remainder of the current financial year, bumping the sales goal for the console down from 21 million to 19 million units. Bloomberg's new report claims Nintendo will actually hit its original goal of 21 million Nintendo Switch units sold throughout the current financial year.

Considering Bloomberg's new report, Nintendo basically aims to sell over 19 million Nintendo Switch units in the coming financial year. Since the console will be in its sixth year on the market as of later this year in March 2023, it'd be quite the achievement for the Switch to increase in year-on-year sales.

Back in February 2022, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa stated the Switch was in the middle of its lifecycle, and had basically changed how Nintendo viewed the lifecycle of hardware due to its enormous ongoing sales. If this statement still holds up, then we could be waiting at least a few more years for a successor to the Nintendo Switch.

Just recently though, two reporters claimed Nintendo's output of first-party games would slow after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches later this year in May. One believed this was due to forthcoming new hardware, which could even be revealed as soon as next year. If this belief holds water, then Nintendo must be confident in being able to ship more Switch units while revealing its successor next year.

