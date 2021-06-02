Nintendo plans to open museum in Japan by March 2024

Nintendo is opening a museum dedicated to the history of their games consoles.

Earlier today, a press release was published online from Nintendo, outlining their plan for the tentatively-titled "Nintendo Gallery." The location of the planned museum is the Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant, where playing cards were manufactured and customer service teams were based for console repairs.

The press release also says that ever since 2016, Nintendo has been working to overhaul the Uji Ogura Plant into something new, finally settling on a museum dedicated to their products. The thought of an entire Nintendo museum dedicated to the prolific company's products and other works is quite exciting indeed.

As for the plant itself, it was originally constructed in 1969, when it was known simple as the "Uji Plant." Nearly two decades later in 1988, the plant was renovated, and subsequently renamed as the "Uji Ogura Plant." Now, the plant actually sits unused, as the customer service teams and console repair teams have been transferred to another plant as of 2016.

It's interesting to note that this actually won't be the first museum dedicated to the history of Nintendo. If you're familiar with the Nintendo store within New York City, you might know that the second floor of the store has previously functioned as mini-museum, housing certain products from Nintendo's storied past.

As for the Nintendo Gallery however, we'll be waiting a fair while before the museum actually opens to the public. According to the new press release, Nintendo estimates completion of the museum at some point during the 2023 fiscal year, which ends in March 2024.

That's a long time to wait, but there's plenty on the horizon for eager Nintendo fans. A recent rumor has the Nintendo Switch Pro as being revealed at some point during this week, for launch later this year, and it could even have a bigger screen, improved dock, and wired ethernet connection. Additionally, there's plenty of games to look forward to from the company, including Monster Hunter Stories 2, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and plenty more.

