Nintendo Indie World showcase coming tomorrow, Hollow Knight Silksong fans remain deeply not okay

Nintendo has announced it is hosting another Indie World showcase this week, featuring 20 minutes worth of "new announcements and updates."

On November 13, Nintendo announced that we'll get another Indie World showcase highlighting several exciting indie games coming to Nintendo Switch soon. As the tweet below reveals, we have "roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates" to look forward to. This probably goes without saying but don't expect to see updates on Nintendo's bigger games as this is a direct just for the little guys.

The showcase will take place on November 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM GMT and can be watched live via Nintendo's official YouTube channel or the video below.

It's tough to predict what we'll see at these kinds of events, but judging by the previous ones we've had, there's bound to be a lot to look forward to. In the past, we've seen games like Mineko's Night Market, My Time at Sandrock, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals , A Little to the Left , Cult of the Lamb, and many other fan-favorite indies.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Nintendo Indie World showcase if Hollow Knight: Silksong fans weren't already getting their hopes up.

If you're wondering whether it's worth getting a Nintendo Switch these days - especially if we're getting a load of exciting indies soon - don't worry, the Nintendo Switch will get new games until at least March 2025.

