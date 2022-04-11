Netflix saves Disney's canceled movie Nimona

Netflix has officially picked up Nimona, an animated adaptation of ND Stevenson's graphic novel of the same name, after Disney scrapped the project following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2020.

The fantasy movie, which is set to feature the voice talents of Eugene Lee Yang, Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed, was initially announced back in 2015, and was being developed by Fox's Blue Sky – but looked to be canceled when the Mouse House shut down the studio five years later. Early last year, production kicked off again with DNEG Animation.

On April 11, Stevenson took to Twitter to share the news of its revival, writing: "Nimona's always been a spunky little story that just wouldn't stop. She's a fighter…but she's also got some really awesome people fighting for her.

"I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix."

Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix 🤘 pic.twitter.com/wEZuM2sXTtApril 11, 2022 See more

Moretz is set to voice the titular heroine, while Yang and Ahmed will bring Ambrosius Goldenloin and Ballister Boldheart to life, respectively.

Spies in Disguise directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane are set to helm the flick, which is being produced by Roy Lee, Karen Ryan, and Robert L. Baird. Megan Ellison, Andrew Millstein, and Julie Zackary serve as executive producers.

Published as a webcomic between 2012 and 2014 before being printed in book from in 2015, Nimona follows a shapeshifter who becomes fast friends with villain Ballister Boldheart, and tags along on his mission to destroy the over-controlling Institute. While Blackheart tries to operate under his code of ethics, Nimona has no problem with killing – which often lands the pair in sticky situations.

Just recently, in the wake of a controversy surrounding Disney and Florida's Don't Say Gay bill, former employees opened up to Business Insider about the studios' alleged censoring of LGBTQ representation in several animated works. They also claimed that Disney took issue with such themes in Nimona, including a same-sex kiss.

Stevenson previously collaborated with Netflix on the critically acclaimed series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which aired for five seasons.

While we wait for Nimona, check out our roundup of the best shows of all time for some viewing inspiration.