Nightwing #100 takes place post-Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and clarifies his status in the DCU

In DC's ongoing Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event, which ends with issue #7 in December, Nightwing and the Titans have played a prominent role in defending Earth-0/Prime against Pariah, Deathstroke, the Dark Army, and the Great Darkness.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

And based on promotional art, Nightwing will continue to play a major role in the new editorial era known as the Dawn of the DCU, which launches in 2023 alongside Lazarus Planet, the New Golden Age, and a new era for Superman.

Although we don't know exactly what that means yet, Dark Crisis architect and writer Joshua Williamson tells Newsarama that Dick Grayson "does something really big" in issue #7 and that "he was the only person that could do it."

"I don't think you can do a story about legacy and not have Nightwing in a major role," Williamson says. "I was just talking to [Nightwing writer] Tom Taylor about some stuff this morning before we started doing this call, and I would say once you read Dark Crisis #7, then you can read Nightwing #100 and that will answer some of those questions about what his role will be.

art from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 (Image credit: DC)

"Nightwing #100 comes out in January and it actually takes place after Dark Crisis, so you'll be able to see some of those pieces of the role he plays. I don't want to ruin issue #7 completely... He's fine, in case anybody's worried."

Williamson explains, "Some of the emotional stuff in [Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths] #7 picks up again in Nightwing. It'll be interesting to see how it rolls out, because it isn't like Dark Crisis ends and all of a sudden, there's just major shifts in the DCU immediately. It's really part of a bigger plan for all of 2023 that you'll see carry over."

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 will be available November 8.

Dick Grayson is one of the best legacy superheroes in comics.