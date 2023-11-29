New Blumhouse horror is about to do for swimming pools what Jaws did for the ocean

Remember when Jaws made us all scared go to into the ocean? Well, new horror movie Night Swim is about to leave us terrified of the water again – only this time, it'll be backyard swimming pools we'll be afraid to dip our tootsies in.

Produced by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's James Wan and M3GAN's Jason Blum, the Atomic Monster-Blumhouse collaboration stars Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren, and Wyatt Russell (Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters). Bryce McGuire writes and directs.

At first it seems like a pretty run-of-the-mill setup; a middle-class, nuclear family moves to a suburbs, only to get more than they bargained for with their new home when they discover its dark past.

If the official trailer is anything to go by, the property's previous owners were struck by tragedy 15 years earlier, when a young boy was attacked by a mysterious monster in the pool. In a scene that's reminiscent of Pennywise's first appearance in Andy Muschietti's IT, the little lad moseys up to one of the pool's vents after he spots a toy floating inside it and gets grabbed by an amphibious-looking hand.

Cut to present day, and the Wallers chatting with neighbors about why the pool was empty when they arrived. "Guess they just weren't pool people," one of them claims, though we figure there's probably much more to it than that.

Later, teenager Izzy can be seen playing Marco Polo with her friend Ronan, but when the latter jumps out of the water to prank her, the game takes a deadly turn.

"My kids have seen things, and I'm worried something is happening to my husband," Condon's Eve says in another scene. "There has to be some way to stop this." We'll have to wait and see whether that turns out to be the case...

Night Swim releases on January . For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.