Nicholas Hoult teases Robert Eggers' Nosferatu movie

Nicholas Hoult can't get enough of vampire movies, it seems. After taking on the title role in new horror-comedy Renfield, a modern-day take on Dracula's not-so-faithful familiar, filming has just kicked off on another of the actor's upcoming projects, Nosferatu. Directed by The Northman and The Lighthouse helmer Robert Eggers and serving as a remake of the 1922 German film, this is set to be a very different sort of bloodsucking tale.

"Rob [Eggers] has wanted to make Nosferatu since he was eight years old and he did a play of it as well when he was in high school, so it's been a passion project of his for a long time," Hoult tells the Inside Total Film podcast (opens in new tab) during our chat about Renfield.

"Honestly, I wasn't looking to go back into the vampire world again, but his style and tone are just so completely the opposite of this film, and I'm such a fan of his work that I'm excited to be in his world and watching him and learning from him. I think the film could be really special, so I'm excited for people to see it."

Nosferatu, which doesn't have a release date yet, will also star Bill Skarsgård as the titular vampire, along with Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Hoult's character is Thomas Hutter, who is based on Jonathan Harker from Bram Stoker's original Dracula novel.

Renfield arrives in cinemas on April 14. For more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to this year's most highly anticipated movie release dates.