One of gaming's biggest but least-known personalities is quitting

The biggest name in games journalism that you probably never knew has announced the end of their coverage.

Nibel, whose social media presence was defined by their anime profile pictures from shows including Mob Psycho 100 and One Punch Man, became known through their prolific sharing of gaming news. Earlier today, however, they announced their departure from Twitter and a newly-established Patreon, confirming no further industry coverage on either platform.

In a post on Patreon (as sent to GamesRadar and also viewable on Resetera (opens in new tab)), Nibel discussed not being able to create a reliable revenue stream and the value of their work being tied to social media rather than themselves as an individual.

They also cited Twitter's recent acquisition by Elon Musk as a reason for their departure from the platform. Nibel said that "I don't think that Twitter has yet experienced good leadership, and this trend will not change with Musk either. I do not trust the platform. I do not trust Musk and his seemingly infinite immaturity. I do not think Twitter will fall apart instantly but that it could die a slow death. Why waste more time?"

In recent months, Nibel has also suffered a number of impersonations spreading disinformation. The most high-profile of those was a fake announcement pertaining to multiple Bloodborne projects, drawing notable attention before it was debunked.

While several similar personalities have been up-front about who they are, much of Nibel's identity has remained unknown, but their impact on games media in recent years has been significant. The speed and breadth of their coverage was central to the breaking of several major stories, and their departure opens up a significant gap in the dissemination of key industry events.

