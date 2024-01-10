Next Pokemon TCG set brings back powerful ACE SPEC cards

ACE SPEC cards are making their way back to the Pokemon TCG with its next set.

Called 'Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces,' the expansion is due to arrive in physical form this March 22 and as a digital add-on to Pokemon TCG Live on March 21. We don't know which abilities the seven announced ACE SPEC cards will take, but a press release reveals that they'll all have "a new eye-catching magenta design." In addition, they can appear in a new form we haven't seen from ACE SPEC before – Trainer cards.

ACE SPEC are incredibly powerful cards that made their first appearance in the Black & White series, and are strong enough that only one can be included in each Pokemon TCG deck. Always taking the form of an Item, Pokemon Tool, Special Energy, and Trainer card as of Temporal Forces, ACE SPECs range from raising a Pokemon's HP to 300 to letting them attack for free. If played correctly, they can be enough to turn the tide.

Alongside these new ACE SPEC cards, Temporal Forces also adds two new Pokemon to the roster that were introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. As per usual for the best card games, plenty of special or rare additions are being thrown into the mix as well. Among other things, the expansion features 13 Pokemon ex, two Tera Pokemon ex, "22 illustration rare Pokemon, 10 special illustration rare Pokemon and Supporter cards [and] six hyper rare gold etched cards."

As per usual, this set will be available in booster form, Elite Trainer Boxes, and special collections. Also of note is the Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box, "which comes with two additional booster packs and one additional illustration rare-style promo card featuring the Pokemon Center logo."

