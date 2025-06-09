Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: all the latest restocks from across the web
The Nintendo Switch 2 is still tough to find, unless you know where to look
1. US stock
2. UK stock
3. Live updates
The Nintendo Switch 2 is now out in the wild, though it's still incredibly difficult to actually get your hands on one. Ninty promised there would be enough to go around, and has more recently stated that demand will be met quickly this year. You can tell that to the 'out of stock' signs I keep seeing on retailer sites, though.
A flurry of launch day stock had us all hopeful last week, but it looks like things have died down again now. It's not all bad news. You can buy Nintendo Switch 2 stock if you know where to look, but there are some caveats.
In the US, Antonline is selling bundles but they include a considerable amount of extra games and accessories so that final price is over $600 (though you're still paying MSRP for everything included). Meanwhile, EE Mobile Monthly members in the UK can add a console to their contract price as well.
I've been tracking Nintendo Switch 2 stock since pre-orders were first announced, and I've been covering high-profile releases for five years before that. From tracking PS5s and Xbox Series Xs to more recent limited edition hardware reveals, I've learned how these retailers work, when to expect more stock, and how to make the most of new drops when they land.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: quick stock check
- ✅ Antonline: In stock now
- Walmart: Check stock
- Target: Check stock
- GameStop: Check stock
- Best Buy: In-store only
- Nintendo: Check stock
- Newegg: Inflated pricing
- Amazon: No product page yet
UK
- ✅ EE: In stock for EE Mobile members
- Amazon: Check stock
- Very: Check stock
- Nintendo: Check stock
- Argos: Check stock
- HMV: Check stock
- Smyths Toys: Check stock
- Currys: Check stock
- Ebuyer: Check stock
- ShopTo: Check stock
- John Lewis: Check stock
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US
✅ Antonline | In stock now
The Nintendo Switch 2 is in stock at Antonline, with bundles packaging in additional games and accessories (as well as their price tags). This is the only stock I'm seeing in the US right now, but you're buying a lot more at the same time as your handheld.
Target | Check stock
Target's latest Nintendo Switch restock was pretty solid, but it's been quiet ever since.
Walmart | Check stock
Walmart was quick off the mark with launch day Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, but has stayed quiet all weekend.
GameStop | Check stock
GameStop is telling customers to check with their local stores for in-person restocks, so it looks like this one's going to be offline for a little while.
Best Buy | Check stock
Best Buy is also now stating that you can only buy the Nintendo Switch 2 from its physical stores.
Nintendo Store | Check stock
Nintendo hasn't dropped too much of its own stock since launch day, though is one to watch when that second wave of units hit the shelves.
Amazon | Check for updates
Amazon has largely sat this one out. The retailer hasn't stocked anything direct from Nintendo for a long time now and didn't even have pre-orders on the shelves.
Newegg | Check for stock
Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 listing pages have come to life, but they're all third party marketplace sellers. Prices are astronomical here - I'd recommend avoiding until we drop back down the MSRP.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK
✅ EE | In stock for Monthly customers
EE is currently the only retailer with the Nintendo Switch 2 on the shelves, though it's reserved for the brand's monthly mobile customers right now.
Amazon | Check stock
Amazon UK did have the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock for release day, but it hasn't returned since availability ran out in the afternoon.
Nintendo Store | Check stock
Nintendo actually offered a fairly substantial Switch 2 restock last week, with both the Mario Kart World bundle and the standalone console on the shelves. That lasted around three hours and I haven't seen any more movement since.
Very | Check stock
Very was your go-to for last-minute pre-orders, even though delivery dates were slipped past launch week. However, the retailer seems to have spent all its launch day stock early - with nothing on the shelves since June 5.
Argos | Check stock
Argos doesn't look like it has any Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds on its online store right now, but it could be worth checking with your local retailer.
Currys | Check stock
Currys is also out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock, but with in-store locations available it's worth checking for some physical restocks as well.
ShopTo | Check stock
ShopTo has the Nintendo Switch 2 on backorder, but I'm unable to add to cart. More handhelds are on their way here, but you may need to buy additional accessories at the same time to get them.
Live updates
Smyths Toys expects more Nintendo Switch 2 stock from June 10 - June 16
UK shoppers should mark their calendars for June 10. Smyths Toys has updated its site to let customers know it's expecting another wave of inventory from tomorrow, and that stock could last until June 16.
That means more units are rolling out to retailers fairly quickly (it will have taken five days for Smyths to receive a new allocation if this restock turns out to be true).
Things might be quiet in the US for a little while
Both Walmart and Target hosted their own online Nintendo Switch 2 restocks late last week, running out of stock at around midnight on Friday night. With Best Buy and GameStop keeping their units in-store only, that could mean things might be quiet for a little while here.
Friday's restocks were an extra wave on top of the launch day allocation each retailer received. The timing of the next drop will be crucial in working out how long it takes for each store to refresh that warehouse.
UK stock is limited to EE Monthly Mobile customers, but there's a catch
EE does have the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock in the UK, but this allocation is reserved for the brand's existing mobile customers. The 24-month bundle is added to your existing contract, coming in at £22 per month. Be wary, though, the final cost of that Switch 2 sits at £548 (including the £20 fee paid today) - a considerable increase on the £429.99 RRP.
Newegg has stock, but I'd steer clear
Newegg has finally filled in its Nintendo Switch 2 listing pages, but this stock is well overpriced. The standalone console is up for a whopping $849, sold by a third party marketplace. That's pretty bad form, especially considering we're expecting more stock to roll onto the shelves in the next few weeks.
Needless to say, please don't take Newegg up on this offer.
Antonline is back online!
Antonline's bundles are back in business today, though the cheapest package offer sits at $609.95. That does net you three Zelda Amiibo and a copy of Breath of the Wild NS2 Edition, and everything is sitting at its regular MSRP here. You're not paying inflated prices, but you are buying more stuff with your Switch 2 to have at this inventory.
Nintendo Switch 2 bundles | From $609.95 at Antonline