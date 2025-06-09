Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: all the latest restocks from across the web

The Nintendo Switch 2 is now out in the wild, though it's still incredibly difficult to actually get your hands on one. Ninty promised there would be enough to go around, and has more recently stated that demand will be met quickly this year. You can tell that to the 'out of stock' signs I keep seeing on retailer sites, though.

A flurry of launch day stock had us all hopeful last week, but it looks like things have died down again now. It's not all bad news. You can buy Nintendo Switch 2 stock if you know where to look, but there are some caveats.

In the US, Antonline is selling bundles but they include a considerable amount of extra games and accessories so that final price is over $600 (though you're still paying MSRP for everything included). Meanwhile, EE Mobile Monthly members in the UK can add a console to their contract price as well.

I've been tracking Nintendo Switch 2 stock since pre-orders were first announced, and I've been covering high-profile releases for five years before that. From tracking PS5s and Xbox Series Xs to more recent limited edition hardware reveals, I've learned how these retailers work, when to expect more stock, and how to make the most of new drops when they land.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: quick stock check

UK

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

✅ Antonline | In stock now

The Nintendo Switch 2 is in stock at Antonline, with bundles packaging in additional games and accessories (as well as their price tags). This is the only stock I'm seeing in the US right now, but you're buying a lot more at the same time as your handheld.



Target | Check stock

Target's latest Nintendo Switch restock was pretty solid, but it's been quiet ever since.

Walmart | Check stock

Walmart was quick off the mark with launch day Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, but has stayed quiet all weekend.

GameStop | Check stock

GameStop is telling customers to check with their local stores for in-person restocks, so it looks like this one's going to be offline for a little while.

Best Buy | Check stock

Best Buy is also now stating that you can only buy the Nintendo Switch 2 from its physical stores.

Nintendo Store | Check stock

Nintendo hasn't dropped too much of its own stock since launch day, though is one to watch when that second wave of units hit the shelves.

Amazon | Check for updates

Amazon has largely sat this one out. The retailer hasn't stocked anything direct from Nintendo for a long time now and didn't even have pre-orders on the shelves.

Newegg | Check for stock

Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 listing pages have come to life, but they're all third party marketplace sellers. Prices are astronomical here - I'd recommend avoiding until we drop back down the MSRP.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

✅ EE | In stock for Monthly customers

EE is currently the only retailer with the Nintendo Switch 2 on the shelves, though it's reserved for the brand's monthly mobile customers right now.

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon UK did have the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock for release day, but it hasn't returned since availability ran out in the afternoon.

Nintendo Store | Check stock

Nintendo actually offered a fairly substantial Switch 2 restock last week, with both the Mario Kart World bundle and the standalone console on the shelves. That lasted around three hours and I haven't seen any more movement since.

Very | Check stock

Very was your go-to for last-minute pre-orders, even though delivery dates were slipped past launch week. However, the retailer seems to have spent all its launch day stock early - with nothing on the shelves since June 5.

Argos | Check stock

Argos doesn't look like it has any Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds on its online store right now, but it could be worth checking with your local retailer.

Currys | Check stock

Currys is also out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock, but with in-store locations available it's worth checking for some physical restocks as well.