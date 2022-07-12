Live

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals live: the biggest offers as they happen

We're keeping you topped up with all the latest Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals as they happen

Nintendo Switch

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are flying through the shelves right now, and we've managed to catch a few to share you with you here. We'll be rounding up all the latest lightning deals and the deepest savings on the shelves right here - covering you for all things Ninty during the next two days. 

From discounts on bundles to full price cuts on OLED consoles, we're seeing it all in today's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. Not only that, but Amazon's lightning offers often mean some of the biggest discounts come and go before you've got a chance to clock them. That's why we'll be here throughout the whole Prime event to make sure you're always clued in on the latest savings. 

Whether you're after the best price for your new console or you're simply stocking up your library, there's something for everyone in the virtual aisles today. 

The best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the US

The best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, now $43.50 (was $59.99) (opens in new tab)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

(Image credit: Future)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been discounted for a few weeks now, but you'll find the Nintendo Switch version of the game ever so slightly cheaper for Prime Day. We were seeing this copy at around $45 before today's sales, but you can pick it up for just $43.50 (opens in new tab). That's still a $16.49 discount on the original $59.99 MSRP - a rarity for a newly released title. 

Nintendo Switch OLED + Just Dance 2022, now £294.99 (opens in new tab)

Nintendo Switch OLED

(Image credit: Future)

Nintendo Switch OLED bundles have slam dunked their way onto the UK's shelves today, with some stunning prices across the board. However, our favorite has to be this sub-£300 price on a Nintendo Switch OLED with Just Dance 2022 - now available for just £294.99 (opens in new tab). If you're in the market for a console right now you won't find much better value than that - unless you're after Metroid Dread, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, or Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Trilogy that is. You'll find all these bundles available for just £308 right now - still cheaper than the standard price of the console!

Just Dance bundle: £359.98 £294.99 at Amazon

Pokemon Legends Arceus bundle: £359.98 £308 at Amazon

Metroid Dread bundle: £359.98 £308.95 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga bundle: £359.98 £308.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle - now $348.94 (was $349.99).  (opens in new tab)

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle

(Image credit: Future)

While we have seen Nintendo Switch bundles offering Mario Kart 8 for as little as $299.99 over Black Friday, we only ever see those kinds of offers for a few hours at a time. This is the next best price we've found for a standard edition console and a copy of the kart racing sensation. You're saving $10 here, and grabbing both items for just $348.94 (opens in new tab)