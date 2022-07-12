Live
Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals live: the biggest offers as they happen
We're keeping you topped up with all the latest Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals as they happen
By Tabitha Baker published
Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are flying through the shelves right now, and we've managed to catch a few to share you with you here. We'll be rounding up all the latest lightning deals and the deepest savings on the shelves right here - covering you for all things Ninty during the next two days.
- Browse Nintendo Switch offers at Amazon US (opens in new tab)
- Browse Nintendo Switch offers at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
From discounts on bundles to full price cuts on OLED consoles, we're seeing it all in today's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. Not only that, but Amazon's lightning offers often mean some of the biggest discounts come and go before you've got a chance to clock them. That's why we'll be here throughout the whole Prime event to make sure you're always clued in on the latest savings.
Whether you're after the best price for your new console or you're simply stocking up your library, there's something for everyone in the virtual aisles today.
The best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the US
- Nintendo Switch Lite: Save $15 with memory card bundles (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED: available for $339 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Controllers: Budget gamepads from $20 (opens in new tab)
- Games: Kirby, Sports, Smash Bros. and more discounted (opens in new tab)
- Headsets: Budget headphones from under $20 (opens in new tab)
- Hori D-Pad controllers: Save $5 - now $19.99 (opens in new tab)
- Memory cards: Save up to 46% on SanDisk, Lexar, and Samsung (opens in new tab)
- Ring Fit Adventure: Save $10 when added to cart (opens in new tab)
The best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the UK
- Nintendo Switch Lite: now just £175 - save £24.99 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED: bundles from under £300 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch Sports: now just £29.69 (opens in new tab)
- Games: save up to 30% on big releases (opens in new tab)
- Controllers: now starting from just £15 (opens in new tab)
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, now $43.50 (was $59.99) (opens in new tab)
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been discounted for a few weeks now, but you'll find the Nintendo Switch version of the game ever so slightly cheaper for Prime Day. We were seeing this copy at around $45 before today's sales, but you can pick it up for just $43.50 (opens in new tab). That's still a $16.49 discount on the original $59.99 MSRP - a rarity for a newly released title.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Just Dance 2022, now £294.99 (opens in new tab)
Nintendo Switch OLED bundles have slam dunked their way onto the UK's shelves today, with some stunning prices across the board. However, our favorite has to be this sub-£300 price on a Nintendo Switch OLED with Just Dance 2022 - now available for just £294.99 (opens in new tab). If you're in the market for a console right now you won't find much better value than that - unless you're after Metroid Dread, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, or Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Trilogy that is. You'll find all these bundles available for just £308 right now - still cheaper than the standard price of the console!
Just Dance bundle:
£359.98 £294.99 at Amazon
Pokemon Legends Arceus bundle:
£359.98 £308 at Amazon
Metroid Dread bundle:
£359.98 £308.95 at Amazon
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga bundle:
£359.98 £308.99 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle - now $348.94 (was $349.99). (opens in new tab)
While we have seen Nintendo Switch bundles offering Mario Kart 8 for as little as $299.99 over Black Friday, we only ever see those kinds of offers for a few hours at a time. This is the next best price we've found for a standard edition console and a copy of the kart racing sensation. You're saving $10 here, and grabbing both items for just $348.94 (opens in new tab).
