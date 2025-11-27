<a id="elk-784df001-8efb-41b6-ac0d-9e8590a26258"></a><h2 id="hello-gamers-happy-thanksgiving-2">Hello gamers! Happy Thanksgiving!</h2>\n<p id="7f480c4f-b5cb-41ad-a876-ccf94ff53530" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Hello folks, it is I, controller guru Duncan here to give you the best buying advice I possibly can this Black Friday.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Whether you're looking for a brand new PS5 controller, a cheap and cheerful replacement, something for your kids to play MarioKart with, or the next addition to your gaming setup, I'm here to help you find it.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">There are loads of discounts on controllers I've reviewed, so I'm excited to give you the lowdown on them all. I'll be back in a moment with my first recommendation.</p>\n