<p id="432a9e8c-f21a-4ed9-a33c-a5f092762fa6">Welcome, one and all! The actual Golden Joystick Awards are set to kick off about an hour from now, assuming everything goes according to plan, and should last a couple of hours max. While there are over two dozen awards being given out tonight, alongside other announcements and reveals, the biggest award is clearly Ultimate Game of the Year.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">As a reminder, the nominees this year are:</p><ul id="d1b4c722-c33e-435b-b28e-c20133905672"><li>Blue Prince</li><li>Clair Obscur: Expedition 33</li><li>Death Stranding 2: On the Beach</li><li>Donkey Kong Bananza</li><li>Ghost of Yotei</li><li>Hades 2</li><li>Hollow Knight: Silksong</li><li>Indiana Jones and the Great Circle</li><li>Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2</li><li>Peak</li><li>Silent Hill f</li><li>Split Fiction</li></ul>