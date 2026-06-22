<a id="elk-c019f51a-f060-4d4c-9ddf-da13d4c212f5"></a><h2 id="best-buy-does-price-match-amazon-but-prime-day-can-be-a-pain-2">Best Buy does price match Amazon, but Prime Day can be a pain</h2>\n<p id="elk-2670ee26-0969-48d8-a47c-4cebd8ba41e8">Best Buy does have a price matching system in place, but Prime Day is where it starts to get squeaky. By default, the retailer will be levelling to Amazon's prices for most items straight away - but if you do spot something cheaper on Bezos's side of the playground there's a chance that Best Buy will co-operate and still offer up its collection benefits as well. That's as long as it's not a <em>true </em>Prime Day deal.</p><p>The retailer's price match guarantee states that it won't match prices set by marketplace sellers (so double check your deal is 'sold by Amazon') but more importantly for this event, it doesn't cover "pricing only available to select groups of customers" - that includes Prime subscriptions.</p>\n<a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>\n<p id="elk-2670ee26-0969-48d8-a47c-4cebd8ba41e8-2">If the offer you're looking at is available for everyone, you're in the clear. If it's only available to Prime subscribers you won't be able to secure a price match at Best Buy.</p>\n