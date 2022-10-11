Live
Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales live: save on games, accessories and consoles today
We're bringing you all the biggest Amazon Prime Nintendo Switch sales as soon as they happen
Whether you’re looking to stock up your library or secure a console, Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales are kitting you out well before November’s sales kick off. Yes, this is Amazon’s second run at its annual sales event, with this October frenzy labelled the ‘Prime Early Access Sale’. We’re still seeing some stunning offers hitting the shelves, though - from Nintendo Switch OLED bundles to record low prices on some of the biggest games.
That’s good news if you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done early, or if you can’t quite wait for November’s sales. If you spot a price you like here today there’s no reason to wait - after all, the quality of this year’s holiday discounts can never be guaranteed. You will need a Prime membership to take part, though, but you’ll find a handy 30 day free trial (opens in new tab) up for grabs right now.
We’re seeing plenty of savings hitting the shelves already (Amazon’s Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales will only run until midnight on October 12), with big discounts across a range of titles. Not only that, but the consoles are getting into the mix as well - perfect for anyone who missed out on those rare discounts earlier in the year. We’re bringing you all the biggest offers live right here - scouring the shelves for the juiciest savings on both hardware and software this side of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals so that you don’t have to.
Today’s best Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales in the US
- Nintendo Switch: in stock at $295 (save $5) (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED: save $10 at Walmart (now $340) (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch Lite: in stock at $199 (opens in new tab)
- Games: $20 off Zelda, Super Mario 3D World, Pokemon and more (opens in new tab)
- Controllers: third party controllers from $11 (opens in new tab)
- Headsets: save on SteelSeries, JBL and more (opens in new tab)
Today’s best Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales in the UK
- Nintendo Switch: save £10 - now just £249.99 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED: now down to just £289 - save £20 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch Lite: certain colorways now £185 (opens in new tab)
- Games: save £10 on Kirby, Mario Kart, and more (opens in new tab)
- Controllers: JoyCon for £58, Pro Controller for £49.99 and more (opens in new tab)
- Headsets: prices start at just £12 (opens in new tab)
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, now $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is a brand new record low price on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, with the latest Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales kicking that $59.99 MSRP down to just $39.99 (opens in new tab). We've never seen costs drop that low,, with previous sales only just making it to $49.99. This is an excellent opportunity to grab a title you might have missed.
Nintendo Switch Sports, now $39.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Nintendo Switch Sports was always going to be a big hit this holiday season, and Amazon's getting in there early. You can save $10 on the Wii Sports newbie, bringing that $49.99 MSRP down to $39.99 today (opens in new tab). We've only seen this price once before, back in June, so if you missed out then it's time to hightail it online and grab yourself a saving.
Yoshi's Crafted World, now $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Yoshi's Crafted World is down to $39.99 today (opens in new tab) as well, holding that $20 discount down from $59.99. This is an older title, and we have seen it $10 cheaper once before (albeit back in 2021). However, this is the best price going on this 3D adventure right now.
Tomtoc Nintendo Switch OLED carrying case, now $22.39 (was $29.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Tomtoc Nintendo Switch OLED case is one of our absolute favorites - slimline, sleek, and durable this is an excellent addition to your arsenal. Amazon's Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales have this piece of kit down to just $22.39 right now (opens in new tab), for just over $6 off the original MSRP. That's a record low price!
Nintendo Switch OLED, now $340 (was $349) at Walmart (opens in new tab)
We're heading over to Walmart now, for a $9 discount (opens in new tab) on the Nintendo Switch OLED console. While we've seen cheaper prices (though only by $10) in the past, this is the best discount we've found on the console itself today. Of course, those in the UK can enjoy a particularly special offer at Amazon - the OLED model is down to £292 (opens in new tab) right now.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Happy Home Paradise, now $59.99 (was $84.98) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
You're essentially picking up the Happy Home Paradise DLC for free when you buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons through Amazon's latest Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales. You can grab both for just $59.99 (opens in new tab) altogether right now. Saving $24.99 overall, this is an excellent way to dive into your very own remote island if you've been holding off. We only started seeing this kind of pricing a couple of days ago, so there's never been a better time to stock up.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, now $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
You'd be forgiven for thinking this is a tired discount - Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury came out last year after all. However, we haven't seen this port stray too far from a $49.99 sales price in all that time, and even that $10 discount took a while to set in. That makes today's $39.99 price (opens in new tab) all the more enticing, with a rare $20 discount on the expanded title.
UK:
£49.99 £37.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, now $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has just hit $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), dropping the latest Zelda port down by $20. We've only ever seen this title $1.50 cheaper before today's Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales, which makes this a must-see deal - especially if you're after some retro action.
UK:
£49.99 £37.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Here we go! We're scouring the shelves for all the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales this October (yes - October, Amazon's running a second sale this year). We're ready for duty and will shortly be gathering all our treasure right here.
