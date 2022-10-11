Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales live: save on games, accessories and consoles today

Whether you’re looking to stock up your library or secure a console, Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales are kitting you out well before November’s sales kick off. Yes, this is Amazon’s second run at its annual sales event, with this October frenzy labelled the ‘Prime Early Access Sale’. We’re still seeing some stunning offers hitting the shelves, though - from Nintendo Switch OLED bundles to record low prices on some of the biggest games.

That’s good news if you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done early, or if you can’t quite wait for November’s sales. If you spot a price you like here today there’s no reason to wait - after all, the quality of this year’s holiday discounts can never be guaranteed. You will need a Prime membership to take part, though, but you’ll find a handy 30 day free trial (opens in new tab) up for grabs right now.

We’re seeing plenty of savings hitting the shelves already (Amazon’s Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales will only run until midnight on October 12), with big discounts across a range of titles. Not only that, but the consoles are getting into the mix as well - perfect for anyone who missed out on those rare discounts earlier in the year. We’re bringing you all the biggest offers live right here - scouring the shelves for the juiciest savings on both hardware and software this side of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals so that you don’t have to.

Today’s best Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales in the US