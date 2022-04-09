New YouTube show wants to discover "the next big gaming content creator"

Ali-A has launched uTure, a "global talent show to find the next big gaming content creator".

Along with a whole host of high-profile content creators like LilSimsie, Lachlan, and Vikkstar123, Ali-A and the judging panel will prepare weekly challenges for ten would-be YouTube stars, providing a score and "constructive feedback" each time.

The last person standing after nine weeks of twice-weekly shows will be crowned the winner and secure themselves a cool $100,000.

To apply, you have until May 8 to prepare a 60-second or less YouTube Shorts video, tag it #uTureShow, and then submit it to the uTure.show website. The top ten submissions will be invited onto the show, which is set to broadcast from June 2022.

"YouTube is home to tens of thousands of brilliant gaming creators that haven’t yet been discovered," said Ali-A. "It's my hope that uTure will give all these creative individuals their moment to shine and learn from gaming veterans in the space in front of YouTube’s millions-strong global audience."

"Gaming is one of the largest content categories on YouTube - it reaches millions of fans every day and inspires a tremendous amount of new content creation on the platform," added Lester Chen, YouTube's global head of gaming creators.

"Creativity is YouTube’s driving force, and we’re committed to nurturing unique and diverse talent by providing opportunities on an open platform with a truly global reach. Many of our brightest stars find ways to use gaming as a vehicle for storytelling and creative expression.

"Ali-A is a great example of this – from streaming to short-form content, he is constantly evolving and innovating his channel, and it’s little wonder that he has enjoyed decade-long success on the platform. It seems only natural that he's created uTure and teamed up with a global all-star roster of talent to help find the next breakout YouTube gaming creator."