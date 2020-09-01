New Xbox Game Showcase confirmed for Tokyo Game Show 2020

A Tokyo Game Show Xbox event has been confirmed for this month via the online exhibition's newly released schedule.

According to the official Tokyo Game Show 2020 timetable (via GameWatch), an "Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2020" event will take place on Thursday, September 24, at 3AM PST/6AM ET/11AM BST.

Little information about the showcase is given beyond that, but the schedule promises "content that everyone who loves games can enjoy"... whatever that means.

Xbox has been teasing a new digital briefing for some time now, especially given that the long-rumoured Xbox Lockhart console has been all but confirmed, and we're just months away from the November launch of the Xbox Series X system.

It's unclear whether this new showcase will have a next-gen focus, though I wouldn't expect any updates on upcoming exclusives like Fable 4 or Halo Infinite, especially as the latter title recently got pushed back in 2021 from its original Xbox Series X launch window.

It's likely that Microsoft itself will reveal more information about September's Xbox Game Showcase soon but, for now, it's nice to have something to look forward to for this month, given how quiet Sony continues to be about key details like the PS5 price *shakes fist at PlayStation HQ*.

