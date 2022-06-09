New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge trailer shows off six-player co-op, Casey Jones, and a release date

Upcoming beat 'em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge got another trailer today that revealed six-player co-op, Casey Jones, and that all-important release date.

Revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022, we got to see more of our favorite heroes in a half shell Raph, Mikey, Donnie, and Leo. Thankfully there are also a few other characters on the roster so you won't have to fight over which turtle to play as - especially considering that we also found out today that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will support up to six players via online and local co-op.

Not only can you choose to play as the main four, but you'll also be able to take on the role of news reporter April O'Neil, ninjutsu instructor (and father figure) Master Splinter, and as of today vigilante Casey Jones.

As you can see from the trailer embedded below, Casey has no problem keeping up with the rest of the Foot Clan fighting crew with his two hockey sticks. You'll have to work hard cleaning up the streets of New York though to get him as Casey is an unlockable character.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the new trailer though was the highly anticipated release date. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is due to launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and PC on June 16, 2022. Yes, in exactly one week's time!

Also revealed today, players who just can't wait to be an honorary member of the Ninja Turtles can gain a 10% discount by pre-ordering the game on the Nintendo eShop and Microsoft Store (ahead of June 16), with Playstation following suit in the coming days.

