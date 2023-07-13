New Stranger Things-themed haunted house revealed for this year's Halloween Horror Nights

A new Stranger Things haunted attraction has been revealed for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood.

This marks the third Stranger Things attraction featured at Universal Studios' yearly Halloween-themed event, and it's themed around the fourth season of the hit Netflix show. The trailer above shows a young person briefly transported from a school interior to the Upside Down, where Stranger Things season 4 antagonist Vecna shows up just before the teenager is brought back to the relative safety of the school.

"This year's petrifying haunted house will once again transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme," reads a press release.

The new Stranger Things haunted house will whisk daring visitors into a moving nightmare that'll take them through iconic locations from the show including Hawkins Lab, the Creel House, and Vecna's Mind Lair, where a thrilling finale will take place determining the fate of humanity.

Once you're out of the Upside Down (should you be so lucky), you'll be able to head over to The Last of Us Halloween Horror Nights attraction, where you'll team up with protagonists Joel and Ellie to face undead threats like Clickers, Stalkers, Hunters, and more.

