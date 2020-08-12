The Sims 4 is finally fixing its skin tone problem

The Sims 4 will add more skin tone options and improve current skin tones this year, according to GM Lyndsay Pearson in a video released on Twitter.

I want to acknowledge your concerns about the variety of skin tones represented in The Sims 4 & I have some updates from the team to share. pic.twitter.com/Nzeg8VwllSAugust 12, 2020

"Inclusivity is at the core of the Sims franchise," Pearson says. "From the beginning we set out to let you build sims that look like you or people that you know. And we understand that right now it doesn't feel like we're truly living up to that promise." Pearson assures simmers that their criticisms and requests for a better variety of skin tones and hair styles. "We are making it a priority to release more options this year, as well as to address the visual issues with current skin tones - specifically to improve the blotchy artifacts and ashy tones," Pearson assures.

While the first two Sims games had a paltry selection of skin tones, The Sims 3 had a color wheel that allowed for a diverse range of skin colors - although there were often issues with loading textures. The Sims 4 currently has 35 skin tones, with 10 darker tones and 10 alien and vampire-colored tones. Black simmers have complained that the darker tones have strange coloring and texture issues, including orange blotches and an ashy shade to many tones.

That's why Simmers have been creating custom content in order to better depict a wide variety of skin tones - The Sims Spark'd competitor Xmiramira even discussed her popular skin tone pack on the show. Both her and simmer EbonixSims have created skin tone packs that have helped black players create Sims that better represent themselves.

It's great to see EA acknowledging a massive fan movement to make a game about inclusivity and personal expression even more inclusive and even more open for expression.