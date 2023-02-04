New Resident Evil 4 Remake footage shows off Chapter 5 gameplay

Good news, Resident Evil fans – Capcom has dropped a new video that shows off new gameplay footage that shows off chapter five.

The 12-minute segment published in partnership with Game Informer gives us an "extended" closer peek at how the reimagined cemetery and church sequences now look in Resident Evil 4 Remake (opens in new tab).

But why read about it when you can check out the action all for yourself? The video below shows off what happens just after Leon meets Ashley for the first time and includes lots of combat gameplay to get excited about, too (thanks, ResetEra (opens in new tab)):

Did you catch the news that Resident Evil 4 Remake is adding side quests and breakable weapons but has "barely any" QTEs? These details and more also came courtesy of Game Informer's latest issue, which reveals a lot about the upcoming remake (opens in new tab), including some things we didn't know before.

Calling QTEs "antiquated", Capcom has replaced the Resident Evil staple "with mechanics more befitting of a modern AAA horror title". This'll be most apparent in knife fights where - instead of a series of QTEs - you'll need to use your knife to parry attacks (and desperately hope they don't break on you).

We also recently confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake also plans to tweak Ashley Graham in a bid to make her a more useful (and less irritating) traveling companion. To that end, she no longer has a health bar but will be "downed" if she takes enough hits... and killed completely if repeatedly hurt whilst downed, of course. Sidequests in Resident Evil 4 Remake will now appear on the map as blue flyers, too.

Resident Evil 4 Remake launches on March 24 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and last-gen consoles. It's also coming to PSVR2, too, which means you have a couple of weeks to stock up on extra underwear.