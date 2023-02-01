Resident Evil 4 Remake is adding side quests and ditching QTEs

Significant new Resident Evil 4 Remake details have emerged, including that side quests and breakable weapons have been added and that quick time events have largely been left in the past.

These details and more come courtesy of Game Informer's latest issue (opens in new tab), which goes hands-on with two of Resident Evil 4 Remake's chapters. The story reveals a bunch of new information about the upcoming remake, but arguably the biggest news is that you'll be able to collect and complete side quests, knives will break after a lot of use, and that the original game's QTE sections have been adapted for a more modern format.

Sidequests in Resident Evil 4 Remake will show up on the map as blue flyers and tasks will include solving puzzles, and more specifically finding a delivering the corpses of three snakes and putting an infected dog out of its misery (not my favorite kind of side quest, I'll admit).

As for QTEs, Game Informer writes that Capcom viewed them as "antiquated" and thus replaced them with mechanics more befitting of a modern AAA horror title. Apparently the knife fights are where you'll most notice this change, as instead of a series of QTEs you'll need to use your knife to parry attacks - just use that move sparingly as, similar to Resident Evil 2 Remake, your knives will have limited durability and will eventually break.

Resident Evil 4 Remake also made some big tweaks to the character of Ashley Graham with the purpose of making her more helpful. To that end, she no longer has a health bar but will be "downed" if she takes enough hits. You can have her follow you closely or hang back by clicking R3, but you can't have her hide somewhere while you take on baddies. That was to create a heightened sense of realism, according to Capcom.

Resident Evil 4 Remake launches on March 24.

Capcom's next remake is just one of many upcoming horror games we can't wait to play in 2023.