Poltergeist series is in development over 40 years after the original movie was released

It's official, a brand new series version of the classic 1982 horror film Poltergeist is currently in the works and will be set in the world of the original film.

Per Variety , the series is in early development at Amazon and MGM Studios with executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey on board from Amblin Television, who produced the original film over 40 years ago.

Poltergeist 1982, directed by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Tobe Hooper, follows the Freeling family who move into a new home only to find that it is infested with ghosts who are after their young daughter. With the help of an eccentric spiritual medium, the family attempts to save their child from the supernatural entity. The original story was dreamed up by the legendary Steven Spielberg, who later went on to direct Jurassic Park and Schindler's List.

The movie was a huge success, grossing approximately $121 million worldwide against a reported budget of $10.7 million, and was nominated for three Academy Awards. Two sequels followed in 1986 and 1988 starring some of the original cast, before a total reboot of the film was released in 2015.

Although no writer is currently attached to the series, the studios, who are also currently working on a The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo series adaptation, have confirmed that the show will be set within the world of the original film. The Amazon project won't be the first Poltergeist show to be made, as in the late 90s the series Poltergeist: The Legacy ran for four seasons, following a group of paranormal investigators whose only aim was to protect mankind from supernatural dangers.

For now, no cast members have been announced for the show and the release date for the Poltergeist series is yet to be confirmed.

Poltergeist 1982 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer or rent on Amazon Prime, Poltergeist 2015 is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

