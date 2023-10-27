Girl with the Dragon Tattoo TV series gets promising update three years after it was first announced

Over three whole years after Amazon MGM Studios first announced a new The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo series was in the works, it has finally given an update on the small-screen adaptation's development.

In an exclusive with Variety , Veena Sud has been confirmed as showrunner for the new outing, which'll take inspiration from the Millennium novels written by Stieg Larsson, just as David Fincher's 2011 film did.

Sud is no stranger to dark and chilling thriller adaptations, having worked on the award-winning series The Killing, based on the Danish show Forbrydelsen, and created and executive produced the Netflix series Seven Seconds, based on the Russian film The Major. More recently, she served as both writer and director on the twisted Blumhouse film The Lie starring Joey King.

Back in May 2020, it was reported that the new show would be based on one of the novel's main characters, Lisbeth Salander, but now the studios are keeping the plot under wraps and are yet to comment on the storyline.

Salander is the primary character in Larsson's three-part book sequence, which was adapted into a Swedish-Danish film series, before Fincher's American version of the first novel starring Rooney Mara as Salander was released. Following Larsson's death in 2004, the tech-savvy vigilante was brought to life once more, in three follow-up novels penned by David Lagercrantz. She popped up again in The Girl in the Eagle's Talons by Karin Smirnoff, which was published in Sweden in October 2022.

For now, it is unclear when we can expect the series to be released, but with Sud on board, it looks like production is back underway.

David Fincher's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is available to stream now on Netflix. For more on Amazon, check out our list of the 31 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now.