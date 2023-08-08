New Overwatch 2 hero Illari revealed in Season 6 breakdown trailer

Overwatch 2 finally lifted the veil on its new support hero, Illari, in a new trailer teasing the biggest additions coming in Season 6, titled Invasion.

Overwatch 2: Invasion is arguably the game's most substantial content update since launching in early access back in October, packing new PvE story missions, a new PvP mode called Flashpoint, fresh PvP maps, and the Peruvian-born support hero we're at long last getting to see in action - although you might've seen her before via leaks.

Blizzard has yet to reveal Illari's full kit of weapons and abilities, but we see just enough gameplay in the trailer to give us a decent sampling of what's on offer. Right away you can see she's packing a huge gun that looks like it has long-range accuracy but also some short-range effectiveness.

The trailer shows Illari run up on a few enemies and gun them down before leaping high into the air and unleashing what looks like her Ultimate, which appears to be some sort of Solar-powered bomb. At one point, we also see Illari use her gun to snipe down a Pharah in the middle of her Ultimate.

Blizzard also gave a sneak peak at the new co-op missions, which seem to involve Ramattra rebelling against humans in a fight to liberate the Omnics, as well as new PvP maps Suravasa and New Junk City. Finally, we get a brief sizzle reel showing content from the Season 6 battle pass including a handful of new character skins, an Underworld co-op event, Hero Mastery event, and Illari launch event.

Overwatch Season 6 launches Thursday, August 10, at which point we'll learn the full details about Illari and the other Invasion content.

In case you missed it, Overwatch 2 is one of many Blizzard games finally coming to Steam.