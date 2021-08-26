New on Netflix in September 2021: All the new movies and shows

Netflix is bringing the goods this September. Whatever you're interested in, there's bound to be something for you in our complete list of what's new on Netflix this month..
Hankering for a horror? Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan is bringing the scares once more with Midnight Mass. Judging by his previous works, it's going to be a series that will live long in the memory. Maybe keep the lights on, eh?
Sex Education is also back for another season, while Netflix's answer to John Wick, Kate, is going out all guns blazing in September. Then, there's your usual sprinkling of top-quality programming to make sure you have something to binge every single week.
Sports fans are covered with the new documentary Schumacher, covering the legendary German's F1 career. There's also plenty of true crime to get under your skin, as well as one of the final parts of La Casa de Papel (AKA Money Heist, AKA the show everyone tells you to watch but you haven't got round to yet). So, get out your Notes app and start jotting down what's new on Netflix in September. Plan ahead and you'll never be stuck for things to watch. Trust us.
Kate – September 10
We all love a good John Wick clone. The assassin-turned-revenger sub-genre is booming right now, and Kate looks to be the pick of the bunch.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Kate, an assassin given a lethal dose of poison. With only 24 hours to live, she must complete one final job and navigate a city filled with bright lights and those out to kill her. It's stylish, action-packed, and Winstead stands on her own two feet as a bonafide action hero. You can check out the trailer here.
Sex Education season 3 – September 17
Sex! Now that I have your attention, Sex Education season 3 is coming to Netflix and it's all change in the hormone-fuelled drama.
Not only is there a bit of a time jump this year, but Moordale has undergone a bit of a rebrand. That even includes a new headmistress, Hope, and some other fresh faces, including Jason Isaacs as Mr. Groff's older brother, Peter.
Expect more hard-hitting storylines, sexual faux pas, and plenty of scenes that you won't want your parents walking in on later this month.
Midnight Mass – September 24
There aren't many better at making us retreat behind the sofa than Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan.
The prolific horror director is back with Midnight Mass, a series that focuses on some shady goings-on in the isolated community of Crockett Island. After a priest rolls into town, it's clear that there are many, many secrets just hiding out of sight.
If the first trailer is any indication, Midnight Mass is going to be a delightfully creepy tour-de-force that'll burrow into our brain and won't let go until Mike Flanagan conjures up another slice of scare-filled suspense.
Everything new on Netflix US in September 2021
New on Netflix US: September 1
- A Cinderella Story
- Agatha Christie's Crooked House
- Barbie Big City Big Dreams
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- The Blue Lagoon
- Chappie
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cliffhanger
- Cold Mountain
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Dear John
- Do the Right Thing
- Freedom Writers
- Green Lantern
- House Party
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- How to Be a Cowboy
- The Interview
- Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
- Labyrinth
- Letters to Juliet
- Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)
- Mars Attacks!
- Marshall
- Mystery Men
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Open Season 2
- Rhyme & Reason
- School of Rock
- Tears of the Sun
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
New on Netflix US: September 2
- Afterlife of the Party
- Final Account
- Q-Force
New on Netflix US: September 3
- Dive Club
- Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
- Sharkdog
- Worth
New on Netflix US: September 6
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
New on Netflix US: September 7
- Kid Cosmic season 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond
- On the Verge
- Untold: Breaking Point
New on Netflix US: September 8
- The Circle season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Into the Nght season 2
- JJ+E
New on Netflix US: September 9
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
- The Women and the Murderer
New on Netflix US: September 10
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon
- Kate
- Lucifer: The Final Season
- Metal Shop Masters
- Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series
- Prey
- Yowamushi Pedal
- Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
New on Netflix US: September 14
- A StoryBots Space Adventure
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 5
- The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals season 2
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold
New on Netflix US: September 15
- Nailed It! season 6
- Nightbooks
- Saved by the Bell seasons 1-9
- Schumacher
- Too Hot to Handle Latino
New on Netflix US: September 16
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- My Heroes Were Cowboys
New on Netflix US: September 17
- Ankahi Kahaniya
- Chicago Party Aunt
- The Father Who Moves Mountains
- Sex Education season 3
- Squid Game
- The Stronghold
New on Netflix US: September 19
- Dark Skies
New on Netflix US: September 20
- Grown Ups
New on Netflix US: September 21
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
- Love on the Spectrum season 2
New on Netflix US: September 22
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl
- Dear White People volume 4
- Intrusion
- Jaguar
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
New on Netflix US: September 23
- Je Suis Karl
New on Netflix US: September 24
- Blood & Water season 2
- Ganglands
- Jailbirds New Orleans
- Midnight Mass
- My Little Pony: A New Generation
- The Starling
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia
New on Netflix US: September 28
- Ada Twist, Scientist
- Attack of the Hollywood Cliches
New on Netflix US: September 29
- The Chestnut Man
- Friendzone
- Meateater season 10 (part 1)
- No One Gets Out Alive
- Polly Pocket season 3 (part 1)
- Sounds Like Love
New on Netflix US: September 30
- Love 101 season 2
- Luna Park
- The Phantom
Everything new on Netflix UK in September 2021
New on Netflix UK: September 1
- Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars
- Brave Animated Series season 1
- Cemetery Junction
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago Med
- Clique (seasons 1-2)
- Exit Wounds
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- How to Be a Cowboy
- HQ Barbers season 1
- Kid-E-Cats season 2
- Kuroko's Basketball season 3
- Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum
- Mrs. Wilson
- My Summer Prince
- Old School
- Rush Hour
- Shameless season 10
- Shot Caller
- Something's Gotta Give
- The Bang Bang Club
- The Guns of Navarone
- The Iron Giant
New on Netflix UK: September 2
- Afterlife of the Party
- Here and There
- Q-Force season 1
- The Guardian
New on Netflix UK: September 3
- Dive Club season 1
- Money Heist season 5 (part 1)
- Pentagram
- Sharkdog season 1
- Worth
New on Netflix UK: September 5
- Touch Your Heart
New on Netflix UK: September 6
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space season 1
- Shadow Parties
- Tayo The Little Bus season 4
New on Netflix UK: September 7
- Kid Cosmic season 2
- Octonauts: Above and Beyond season 1
- Untold Breaking Point
New on Netflix UK: September 8
- Into the Night season 2
- JJ+E
New on Netflix UK: September 9
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
- The Women and the Murderer
New on Netflix UK: September 10
- 1917
- Bananas!
- Here Are The Young Men
- Kate
- L.A.'s Finest season 2
- Lucifer: The Final Season
- Metal Shop Masters
- Omo Ghetto: The Saga
- Prey
- Titipo Titipo
- Zombieland: Double Tap
New on Netflix UK: September 15
- Nailed It! season 6
- Schumacher
New on Netflix UK: September 17
- Chicago Party Aunt season 1
- Sex Education season 3
- Squid Game season 1
New on Netflix UK: September 22
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl
- Dear White People season 4
New on Netflix UK: September 23
- A StoryBots Space Adventure season 1
New on Netflix UK: September 24
- Ganglands
- Midnight Mass
- My Little Pony: A New Generation
New on Netflix UK: September 28
- Ada Twist, Scientist season 1
New on Netflix UK: September 29
- Sounds Like Love
New on Netflix UK: September 30
- Love 101 season 2
