New on Netflix: 7 movies and shows you have to watch this October

It's time to draw the curtains, light that pumpkin spice candle you’ve been saving, and make yourself a nice big mug of hot chocolate because the spooky season is finally here. What better way to get into the autumnal spirit than binge-watching some first-class content on one of the biggest and best streaming sites.

Netflix is really spoiling us this October: we have a brand new scary series The Fall of the House of Usher from Mike Flanagan, racy and emotional drama Fair Play starring Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, the seventh season of teen favorite Elite, and lots more. For more watchlist inspiration this October, scroll on down for our highlights on what’s new on Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in October 2023

Lupin: Part 3

Release date: October 5

The wait is over, Lupin will finally be back on our screens with a third season following the antics of Frances's most wanted thief. Omar Sy once again stars in this action thriller, retelling the classic French story about a world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise. In this season, Assane Lupin makes a break for it, attempting to leave Paris with his family in tow. How far will he manage to get when the ghosts of his past are always following him?

Everything Now

Release date: October 5

Move over, Sex Education, there's a brand-new teen drama in town. Everything Now follows 16-year-old Mia as she returns home from a recovery clinic and finds that all of her friends have moved on without her. Throwing herself headfirst into the chaotic and turbulent world of sixth form, Mia decides to create a bucket list full of sexual and social milestones to catch up with her peers. Butin this Skins-esque story, she learns that life in adolescence is not always what it seems.

Fair Play

Release date: October 6

Bridgerton fans, prepare yourselves. It seems that Miss Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) will swap her petticoat for a pantsuit as she takes on a raunchy new role in this cutthroat drama. After an unexpected promotion at a competitive New York office drives a wedge between two lovers and colleagues, their relationship is pushed to the brink and true colors start to show. Fair Play explores the power dynamics of workplace and personal relationships relating to ego, ambition, and gender, with plenty of reasons why you should never mix business with pleasure.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Release date: October 12

From the genius mind that brought us The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, comes a new horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Mike Flanagan’s new spooky show follows the gang of ruthless Usher siblings as their empire of wealth, privilege and power comes under threat when deep family secrets start coming into the light. Flanagan favorites Kate Siegal, Carla Gugino, and Rahul Kohli return for this terrifying tale of entitled and corrupt people getting their just desserts.

The Devil on Trial

Release date: October 17

Just in time for Halloween, Netflix is bringing us what promises to be one of the most chilling documentaries to date. The Devil on Trial explores the case that inspired the 2021 movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the first and only time "demonic possession" has officially been used as a defence in a US murder trial. This demon doc will include first-hand accounts of the alleged devil possession that led a 19-year-old to commit a shocking murder in the early 1980s.

Elite season 7

Release date: October 20

In this new seventh season, the promiscuous prepubescent high schoolers we once knew are now deep in grief, silently battling their own hells. After Samuel’s death last season, Omar made a break and moved to a university far away, but in failing to escape what happened, he must return to the school and face his demons. This October, Elite tackles the dangers of neglecting your mental health and the day-to-day challenges that come with growing up.

Pain Hustlers

Release date: October 27

Starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, Pain Hustlers follows an unemployed blue-collar mother struggling to make ends meet, who upon taking a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, gets herself caught up in a dangerous racketeering scheme. This sharp and revealing drama, directed by BAFTA award-winner David Yates, takes a closer look at the problematic and greedy world of the pharmaceutical industry and what some people are willing to do out of desperation.

