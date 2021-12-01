New on Disney Plus in December 2021: All the new movies and shows

December brings loads of new movies and TV shows to Disney Plus, with the most anticipated title landing this month being The Book of Boba Fett, the Star Wars spin-off series about the titular bounty hunter. Hawkeye continues, too, and if you're in the UK, you'll be able to enjoy Ridley Scott's The Last Duel from the comfort of your own home, as well as Paddington and Paddington 2. Encanto also lands free on the streamer this December 24, just in time for a holiday movie marathon – and Ron's Gone Wrong is heading to Disney Plus as well.
We've rounded up absolutely everything new on Disney Plus this December, and we've even highlighted our top three choices to make choosing something to watch that much easier. All three are available in both the UK and US, and we've also got separate lists for both countries. So, without further ado, scroll on to see all the new movies and TV shows landing on Disney Plus this month.
Ron's Gone Wrong – December 15
Ron's Gone Wrong comes from 20th Century Studios, and follows Barney and his titular B-bot device Ron, or his 'Best Friend Out of the Box.' As you might expect, Ron is prone to malfunctions. Expect a heartwarming and funny tale of friendship in the digital age in this film, which boasts a voice cast that includes Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis, Olivia Colman, and Rob Delaney.
Encanto – December 24
Encanto arrives on Disney Plus free of charge this Christmas Eve. The film focuses on Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), who is the only member of her family without a magical 'gift' – but she could save the day when the Madrigals' magic comes under threat. Encanto marks Disney's 60th animated feature film, and has been well received by critics and audiences alike. Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote original songs for the movie.
The Book of Boba Fett – December 29
The legendary bounty hunter returns in his own Star Wars spin-off show, The Book of Boba Fett. The series will be seven episodes long, kicking off this December 29. Temuera Morrison returns as the titular bounty hunter, and Ming-Na Wen is back as Fennec Shand. The official synopsis promises the duo will be delving into Tatooine's underworld to try and take over from Jabba the Hutt's previous reign – and, thanks to our sister publication SFX magazine, we know a big question about the bounty hunter will be answered.
New on Disney Plus US in December 2021
New on Disney Plus: December 1
- Hawkeye episode 3
- Disney Insider episode 111
New on Disney Plus: December 3
- Christmas…Again?!
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- Edward Scissorhands
- Ice Age
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
- Million Dollar Arm
- Mr. Popper's Penguins
- The Rescue
New on Disney Plus: December 8
- Hawkeye episode 4
- Disney Insider episode 112
- The Chicken Squad season 1, 4 episodes
- Gabby Duran & The Unsittables season 2, 11 episodes
- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories season 1
- Muppet Babies season 3, 4 episodes
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends season 1, 4 episodes
- Welcome to Earth
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks season 8, 10 episodes
New on Disney Plus: December 10
- Tron: Legacy
New on Disney Plus: December 15
- Hawkeye episode 5
- Ron's Gone Wrong
- Disney's Magic Bake-Off season 1, 4 episodes
- Foodtastic, 11 episodes
- Gigantosaurus season 3
- Life Below Zero season 17
- Science Of Stupid season 8
New on Disney Plus: December 17
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
- Home Alone 4
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
New on Disney Plus: December 22
- Hawkeye episode 6
- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 1, 5 episodes
New on Disney Plus: December 24
- Encanto
- King Tut in Color
- Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids
New on Disney Plus: December 29
- T.O.T.S. season 3
- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett episode 1
New on Disney Plus: December 31
- 80s Top Ten season 1
New on Disney Plus UK in December 2021
New on Disney Plus: December 1
- American Dad season 17 episode 22
- American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7
- Bless the Harts season 2 episode 17
- Da Vinci's Demons seasons 1 – 3
- Devs
- Disney Insider episode 111
- Dopesick episode 5
- Drain the Oceans season 3
- Family Guy season 20 episode 5
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables season 2
- Gigantosaurus episodes 47 – 52
- Hawkeye episode 3
- India From Above season 1
- Last Man Standing season 9 episode 19
- Mixed-ish season 1 episode 16
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 10
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi season 1
- The Big Leap episode 1
- The Great North season 1 episode 11
- The Last Duel
New on Disney Plus: December 3
- Christmas Again
- The Day After Tomorrow
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Die Hard
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
- Pearl Harbor
- The Rescue
New on Disney Plus: December 5
- The First Wave
New on Disney Plus: December 8
- American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8
- Black-ish season 7
- Bless The Harts season 2 episode 18
- Brickleberry seasons 1 – 3
- Dopesick episode 6
- Hawkeye episode 4
- Last Man Standing season 9 episode 20
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 11
- Mixed-ish season 1 episode 17
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends season one episodes 8 –12
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi season 2
- The Big Leap episode 2
- Welcome to Earth
New on Disney Plus: December 10
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- From the Ashes
- The Heat
- Juno
- No Sleep Til Christmas
- The Last Ice
- What A Man
New on Disney Plus: December 15
- American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9
- Atlas of Cursed Places season 1
- Bless the Harts season 2 episode 19
- Disney Insider episode 112
- Disney Magic Bake-off season 1 episodes 10 – 12
- Dopesick episode 7
- Family Guy season 20 episode 6
- Foodtastic 11 episodes
- Gigantosaurus season 3 episodes 1 – 10
- Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered season 2
- Hawkeye episode 5
- Last Man Standing season 9 episode 21
- Malcolm in the Middle seasons 1 – 7
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 12
- Mixed-ish season 1 episode 18
- Ron's Gone Wrong
- Sonny with a Chance seasons 1 – 2
- The Big Leap episode 3
New on Disney Plus: December 17
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
- Being the Queen
- Eyewitness D-Day
- Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
- Jojo Rabbit
- King Arthur
- The Joy Luck Club
New on Disney Plus: December 22
- American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 10
- American Housewife seasons 1 – 5
- Bless The Harts season 2 episode 20
- Chicken Squad season one episodes 14 – 20
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist season 1
- Dog with a Blog seasons 1 – 3
- Dopesick episode 8
- Family Guy season 20 episode 7
- Hawkeye episode 6
- Made in a Day season 1
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 13
- Mixed-ish season 1 episode 19
- The Big Leap episode 4
- The Con
- The Wonder Years episode 1
New on Disney Plus: December 24
- Al Davis vs The NFL
- Big Shot
- Bryan and the Boz
- Downhill
- Encanto
- Fantastic Lies
- Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
- Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs in the Caribbean
- Life of Pi
- Same Time Next Christmas
- Silly Little Game
- The Man with One Red Shoe
- This Magic Moment
New on Disney Plus: December 29
- Airport Security: Brazil season 5
- Bless the Harts season 2 episode 21
- Bless This Mess seasons 1 – 2
- Club Mickey Mouse season 4
- Family Guy season 20 episode 8
- Ice Road Rescue season 5
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 14
- Mixed-ish season 1 episode 20
- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett episode 1
- T.O.T.S. season 3 episodes 1 – 10
- The Big Leap episode 5
- The Choe Show
- The Ghost and Molly McGee season 1 episodes 1 – 10
- The Salisbury Poisonings
- The Wonder Years episode 2
New on Disney Plus: December 31
- A Hidden Life
- Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself
- No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
- Paddington
- Paddington 2
- Run Ricky Run
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed The USFL?
- Surviving the Mount St Helens Disaster
- The Best That Never Was