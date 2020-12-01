New on Amazon Prime in December 2020: All the new movies and shows

Get ready for lots of cosy nights in this December – there are plenty of movies and shows new on Amazon Prime next month to keep you occupied, and we’ve put them all in a handy list for you.

When it comes to Amazon Originals, you’ve got everything from a new season of sci-fi drama The Expanse to Riz Ahmed’s latest movie, Sound of Metal. There’s some classic Bond material coming to the U.S. as well, in the form of Dr. No, Goldfinger, and The Spy Who Loved Me.

For some light relief, look out for comedies like The Little Hours starring Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie, or the animated Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. There are romcoms a-plenty too, including Letters to Juliet and Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist.

As for TV, try award-winning series The Affair, starring Dominic West and Ruth Wilson, political thriller Roadkill with Hugh Grant, or period drama Mr Selfridge. Still hungry for more? Here's everything new on Amazon Prime in the US in December 2020, with the five biggest highlight at the top.

The Expanse season 5 – December 16

The Expanse season 5 is finally here. You can watch the first three episodes on December 16, with the rest of the season’s ten episodes dropping weekly. Set in in a future where humans have colonised the Solar System, the series follows a group of antiheroes who find themselves in the middle of a conspiracy that threatens life as they know it. Originally cancelled after three seasons, Amazon picked up the show for a further three – season 5 is its penultimate instalment.

Sound of Metal – December 4

Sound of Metal tells the story of a drummer (played by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Riz Ahmed) who starts to go deaf. Ahmed’s character Ruben is in a band with his girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) and when he suddenly starts to lose his hearing, he fears his career is over. That is, until he’s introduced to a community of deaf people who help him as he struggles to accept his situation.

The Wilds season 1 – December 11

This new Amazon Original series follows a group of teenage girls whose plane crashes on a school trip gone wrong, leaving them stranded on a deserted island. Part angsty teen drama, part survival adventure, there’s a twist – they haven’t ended up there by accident. The series’ showrunner is Amy B. Harris, who produced Sex and the City. Plus, all episodes are available to stream straight away, so you can binge watch to your heart’s content.

The Hurt Locker – December 1

Kathryn Bigelow’s war thriller The Hurt Locker stars MCU actors Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie alongside Ralph Fiennes and Brian Geraghty. The movie follows an Iraq War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team that is targeted by insurgents. It’s based on journalist Mark Boal’s experiences in Iraq and explores the characters’ responses to the stress of combat. It was nominated for nine Oscars and won six of them, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Dr. No – December 1

Still impatiently waiting for No Time to Die? Go back to the start with Dr No, the first movie in the James Bond franchise. Released in 1962, it stars the late Sean Connery in the role of 007 and sees Bond sent to Jamaica to investigate the disappearance of another British agent. While he’s there, he finds out that Dr. Julius No, played by Joseph Wiseman, is plotting to disrupt an American space launch from Cape Canaveral.

Everything new on Amazon US this December

New on Amazon Prime: December 1

12 Disasters

2012

The Affair season 1

A House Divided season 1

Air Force One

A League Of Their Own

Anaconda

Angels & Demons

Assassin Of Youth

The Berlin Dance School season 1

Body Of Evidence

Cake

Christmas Chalet

City On A Hill season 1

The Chumscrubber

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Enterprice season 1

Euphoria

Full Moon High

Gandhi

George Gently season 1

Ghost Town

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee

Gun Brothers

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hemingway's Garden Of Eden

Hot Air

How the States Got Their Shapes season 1

Idiomatic season 1

Into The Blue

The King's Speech

The Kingmaker

Letters To Juliet

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays season 1

Los Rodriguez el más allá

Love at the Christmas Table

L Word Generation Q season 1

Mr. Selfridge season 1

Murder in the Bayou season 1

My Crazy Ex season 1

The Natural

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist

No Passport Required season 1

NOVA: The Planets season 1

Outlaw's Son

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

Priest

The Pursuit Of Happyness

Ray Donovan season 1

Roadkill season 1

Snowbound for Christmas

Spanglish

Spanish Princess season 1

The Spy Who Loved Me

Thank You For Smoking

Tom & Jerry Tales season 1

Tombstone

True Confessions

True Lies

Why Did I Get Married?

Wild Kratts: China Adventure season 1

Work in Progress season 1

Year One

New on Amazon Prime: December 7

Valley Girl

New on Amazon Prime: December 8

The Bernie Mac Show seasons 1-5

Mad About You seasons 1-8

New on Amazon Prime: December 11

Clifford the Big Red Dog season 3

I’m Your Woman

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria) season 1

New on Amazon Prime: December 17

La Pachanga

New on Amazon Prime: December 18

Blackbird

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt

New on Amazon Prime: December 23

The Little Hours

Pawn Sacrifice

Someone Marry Barry

New on Amazon Prime: December 25

Soldiers of Fortune

Sylvie's Love

New on Amazon Prime: December 27

The House Sitter

New on Amazon Prime: December 28

Hope Gap

New on Amazon Prime: December 30

Yearly Departed

New on Amazon Prime: December 31