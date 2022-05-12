New Ni No Kuni game Cross Worlds hitting PC and mobile this month

By published

A free-to-play follow-up to the delightful Ni No Kuni 2

A new Ni Ni Kuni game, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, is coming to PC and mobile on May 25. 

Pre-registration for the English version of the free-to-play, gacha-infused action RPG has been open for some time, and you can still sign up via its official website. Pre-registering gets you an explorer outfit, and signing up for the game's Discord unlocks a fat cat you can wear on your head, which is a pretty good sales pitch. 

See more

Where Ni No Kuni 2 abruptly whisked a citizen from our world to another realm, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds sees chosen Soul Divers voluntarily enter a fantasy world to do… something. There's evil afoot, that's for sure, and you can fight it off with one of five classes after customizing your character – another break from Ni No Kuni tradition.  

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds looks as lovely as the rest of the series, which is mighty impressive for a game designed to run on phones. More importantly, it revisits the delightful kingdom-building system established in Ni No Kuni 2. It is trimmed down here, but you've still got a range of features and tweaks available to you. Looks like there's large-scale inter-kingdom PvP, too, with guilds and leaders fighting to control capitals. 

The gacha side of the game comes into play with the collectible familiars that fill out your party's bonuses. You can also use familiars to play the board game-esque Familiar Adventure to collect resources, so they're pretty important to have. 

Genshin Impact dev Hoyoverse is set to reveal Zenloss Zone Zero, a new open-world shooter for PC and mobile this week. 

Austin Wood
Austin Wood

Austin freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree, and he's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize that his position as a staff writer is just a cover up for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a focus on news and the occasional feature.