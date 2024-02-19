A divisive new Netflix thriller led by Parasite star lands a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

New Netflix thriller A Killer Paradox has been climbing the streaming charts, with reviews praising its twist on the serial killer genre.

The drama series follows a college student who ends up accidentally murdering a stranger, only to discover that their victim is actually a mass murderer. Parasite’s Choi Woo-shik leads the cast as the student, opposite Son Suk-ku as a homicide detective who becomes hell-bent on finding out what happened.

Currently, the series is sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on eight reviews. NME ’s Rhian Daly writes: "With a plot that keeps you on your toes and feels worlds apart from the usual murder and retribution fare, it makes for an engrossing – and increasingly gross and gory – watch."

National World ’s Steven Ross writes: "A Killer Paradox begins as a black comedy with the simple ironic premise, an honest man accidentally kills a serial killer. There’s plenty of funnys to mine here, and the show does just that." Meanwhile Radio Times ’ David Opie concludes: "Bloody, gory moments are interspersed throughout in a realistic manner, yet it's the more surreal, dream-like scenes that will chill viewers most."

Viewer reactions have been a bit more mixed, with some mentioning the Dexter similarities based on its serial killer killing premise. Comparisons have also been drawn to Death Note, which follows a slightly similar premise of a student going on a crusade to eliminate criminals.

Others have been more critical, with one writing on Twitter that while it’s "great stylistically, substance wise it could have been better". Another agreed, adding : "A Killer Paradox is OK. But this trend of throwing in female nudity for the heterosexual male gaze is just so...expectedly boring."

A Killer Paradox is out on Netflix now. For more, check out the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream now.