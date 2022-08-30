New on Netflix in September 2022: All the new movies and shows

Summer may be coming to an end, but Netflix's release schedule is showing no signs of slowing down as fall approaches. Exciting new movies are arriving on the streamer this September like the thriller Lou, starring Allison Janney, and Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde with Ana de Armas playing the iconic starlet, while Do Revenge puts a twist on the teen flick, starring Stranger Things' Maya Hawke and Riverdale's Camila Mendes.

As for TV series, Karate Kid spin-off series Cobra Kai returns for season 5 and Love is Blind: After the Alter season 2 catches us up to speed on this year's contestants on the reality TV show. It's not just Netflix Originals, either – US audiences can catch movies like If Beale Street Could Talk, The Italian Job, and A Clockwork Orange, while UK viewers have the likes of Son of Rambow, Kajillionaire, and Napoleon Dynamite coming your way.

Cobra Kai season 5 – September 9

(Image credit: Netflix)

Everyone's favorite martial arts comedy drama returns for a fifth season on Netflix and the new installment sees Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) on a mission to expand the Cobra Kai empire following the season 4 finale. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) putting karate on the back burner as he focuses on righting his wrongs, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) must reach out to an old friend for help.

Lou – September 23

(Image credit: Netflix)

New thriller Lou follows a woman living on a remote island (Jurnee Smollett) whose daughter is kidnapped. She teams up with the mysterious older woman next door (Allison Janney) to hunt down the kidnapper, but their journey into the wilderness will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from both of their pasts. The movie is helmed by Anna Foerster, who has previously directed episodes of popular TV shows like Westworld, Outlander, and Criminal Minds.

Blonde – September 28

(Image credit: Netflix)

A fictionalized take on the life of the iconic actor, the movie is directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The movie also stars Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, the playwright and husband of Monroe, along with Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, and Scoot McNairy. The film is also seemingly the first Netflix Original movie to get an adults-only NC-17 rating (an 18 rating in the UK).

Everything new on Netflix US this September

New on Netflix US: September 1

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight's Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Fenced In

Friday After Next

He's Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean episodes 13-24

Just Friends

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Little Nicky

Love in the Villa

Morphle: Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Off the Hook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles season 2

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along season 1

This is 40

New on Netflix US: September 2

Buy My House

Dated and Related

Devil in Ohio

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2

Fakes

The Festival of Troubadours

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

You're Nothing Special

New on Netflix US: September 3

Little Women

New on Netflix US: September 5

Call the Midwife season 11

Cocomelon season 6

Once Upon a Small Town

Vampire Academy

New on Netflix US: September 6

Bee and PuppyCat

Get Smart With Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy

Untold: The Race of the Century

New on Netflix US: September 7

Chef's Table: Pizza

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

New on Netflix US: September 8

Entrapped

Diorama

New on Netflix US: September 9

Cobra Kai season 5

End of the Road

Merlí. Sapere Aude season 2

No Limit

Narco-Saints

New on Netflix US: September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist season 3

New on Netflix US: September 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum

In the Dark season 4

New on Netflix US: September 14

Broad Peak

The Catholic School

El Rey, Vicente Fernández

Heartbreak High

The Lørenskog Disappearance

Sins of Our Mother

New on Netflix US: September 15

Dogs in Space season 2

Intervention season 21

Terim

New on Netflix US: September 16

The Brave Ones

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

I Used to Be Famous

Jogi

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2

Mirror, Mirror

Santo

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

This is the End

New on Netflix US: September 19

Go Dog Go season 3

New on Netflix US: September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

New on Netflix US: September 21

Designing Miami

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Iron Chef Mexico

The Perfumier

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

New on Netflix US: September 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Karma's World season 4

Snabba Cash season 2

Thai Cave Rescue

New on Netflix US: September 23

A Jazzman's Blues

ATHENA

The Girls at the Back

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega season 2

Lou

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles

New on Netflix US: September 24

Dynasty season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy

New on Netflix US: September 26

A Trip to Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter 2

New on Netflix US: September 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

New on Netflix US: September 28

Blonde

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

Inheritance

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons season 6

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil season 2

New on Netflix US: September 29

The Empress

New on Netflix US: September 30

Anikulapo

Entergalactic

Floor is Lava season 3

Human Playground

Phantom Pups

Rainbow

What We Leave Behind

Everything new on Netflix UK this September

New on Netflix UK: September 1

Æon Flux

The Associate

Barbie in Rock 'n' Royals

Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale

Cop Car

Disconnect

Gecko's Garage

Joe Kidd

Lawrence of Arabia

Love in the Villa

Michael Jackson's This is It

Midway

Morphle: Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Napoleon Dynamite

Off the Hook

S.W.A.T. season 4

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles season 2

Shameless season 11

Son of Rambow

The Sting

Under Her Control

New on Netflix UK: September 2

Buy My House

Devil in Ohio

Fakes

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

You're Nothing Special

New on Netflix UK: September 3

Amsterdam Vice

Le Ballon Rouge

Little Matters Insects

Little Women

Operation Ragnarok

Pearl Islands

Portugal's Mountains of Wonder

New on Netflix UK: September 5

Once Upon a Small Town

New on Netflix UK: September 6

Bee and PuppyCat

Get Smart With Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy

Untold: The Race of the Century

New on Netflix UK: September 7

The Anthrax Attacks in the Shadow of 9/11

The Big Ugly

Entrapped

The Imperfects

New on Netflix UK: September 9

Cobra Kai season 5

End of the Road

Kajillionaire

No Limit

Narco-Saints

New on Netflix UK: September 10

Killer Elite

Uncharted Amazon

Vampyres

New on Netflix UK: September 11

All My Life

New on Netflix UK: September 13

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum

New on Netflix UK: September 14

The Catholic School

El Rey, Vicente Fernández

Heartbreak High

The Lørenskog Disappearance

The Next Karate Kid

Sins of Our Mother

New on Netflix UK: September 15

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- part 2

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Terim

New on Netflix UK: September 16

The Brave Ones

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

I Used to Be Famous

Jogi

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2

Santo

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

New on Netflix UK: September 17

Bloomfield

The Courier

Glastonbury Fayre

New on Netflix UK: September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

New on Netflix UK: September 21

Designing Miami

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Iron Chef: Mexico

Only For Love

New on Netflix UK: September 22

Thai Cave Rescue

New on Netflix UK: September 23

A Jazzman's Blues

ATHENA

Lou

New on Netflix UK: September 24

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy

New on Netflix UK: September 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter 2

New on Netflix UK: September 27

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

New on Netflix UK: September 28

Blonde

New on Netflix UK: September 29

The Empress

New on Netflix UK: September 30

Anikalupo

Entergalactic

Rainbow

For more of what to watch now, check out the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows available at the moment.