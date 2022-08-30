New on Netflix in September 2022: All the new movies and shows

Summer may be coming to an end, but Netflix's release schedule is showing no signs of slowing down as fall approaches. Exciting new movies are arriving on the streamer this September like the thriller Lou, starring Allison Janney, and Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde with Ana de Armas playing the iconic starlet, while Do Revenge puts a twist on the teen flick, starring Stranger Things' Maya Hawke and Riverdale's Camila Mendes.
As for TV series, Karate Kid spin-off series Cobra Kai returns for season 5 and Love is Blind: After the Alter season 2 catches us up to speed on this year's contestants on the reality TV show. It's not just Netflix Originals, either – US audiences can catch movies like If Beale Street Could Talk, The Italian Job, and A Clockwork Orange, while UK viewers have the likes of Son of Rambow, Kajillionaire, and Napoleon Dynamite coming your way.
Cobra Kai season 5 – September 9
Everyone's favorite martial arts comedy drama returns for a fifth season on Netflix and the new installment sees Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) on a mission to expand the Cobra Kai empire following the season 4 finale. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) putting karate on the back burner as he focuses on righting his wrongs, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) must reach out to an old friend for help.
Lou – September 23
New thriller Lou follows a woman living on a remote island (Jurnee Smollett) whose daughter is kidnapped. She teams up with the mysterious older woman next door (Allison Janney) to hunt down the kidnapper, but their journey into the wilderness will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from both of their pasts. The movie is helmed by Anna Foerster, who has previously directed episodes of popular TV shows like Westworld, Outlander, and Criminal Minds.
Blonde – September 28
A fictionalized take on the life of the iconic actor, the movie is directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The movie also stars Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, the playwright and husband of Monroe, along with Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, and Scoot McNairy. The film is also seemingly the first Netflix Original movie to get an adults-only NC-17 rating (an 18 rating in the UK).
Everything new on Netflix US this September
New on Netflix US: September 1
- A Cinderella Story
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
- A Knight's Tale
- A Little Princess
- American Beauty
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Barbie Mermaid Power
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Clueless
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Dolphin Tale 2
- Fenced In
- Friday After Next
- He's Just Not That Into You
- I Survived a Crime season 1
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Italian Job
- John Q
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean episodes 13-24
- Just Friends
- Liss Pereira: Adulting
- Little Nicky
- Love in the Villa
- Morphle: Halloween Candy Magic Pet
- Next Friday
- The Notebook
- Off the Hook
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Road House
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles season 2
- Save the Last Dance
- Scarface
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Story Time Book: Read-Along season 1
- This is 40
New on Netflix US: September 2
- Buy My House
- Dated and Related
- Devil in Ohio
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2
- Fakes
- The Festival of Troubadours
- Ivy + Bean
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
- You're Nothing Special
New on Netflix US: September 3
- Little Women
New on Netflix US: September 5
- Call the Midwife season 11
- Cocomelon season 6
- Once Upon a Small Town
- Vampire Academy
New on Netflix US: September 6
- Bee and PuppyCat
- Get Smart With Money
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
- Untold: The Race of the Century
New on Netflix US: September 7
- Chef's Table: Pizza
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
New on Netflix US: September 8
- Entrapped
- Diorama
New on Netflix US: September 9
- Cobra Kai season 5
- End of the Road
- Merlí. Sapere Aude season 2
- No Limit
- Narco-Saints
New on Netflix US: September 12
- Ada Twist, Scientist season 3
New on Netflix US: September 13
- Colette
- Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum
- In the Dark season 4
New on Netflix US: September 14
- Broad Peak
- The Catholic School
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández
- Heartbreak High
- The Lørenskog Disappearance
- Sins of Our Mother
New on Netflix US: September 15
- Dogs in Space season 2
- Intervention season 21
- Terim
New on Netflix US: September 16
- The Brave Ones
- Do Revenge
- Drifting Home
- Fate: The Winx Saga season 2
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
- I Used to Be Famous
- Jogi
- Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2
- Mirror, Mirror
- Santo
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
- This is the End
New on Netflix US: September 19
- Go Dog Go season 3
New on Netflix US: September 20
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
New on Netflix US: September 21
- Designing Miami
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
- Iron Chef Mexico
- The Perfumier
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
New on Netflix US: September 22
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
- Karma's World season 4
- Snabba Cash season 2
- Thai Cave Rescue
New on Netflix US: September 23
- A Jazzman's Blues
- ATHENA
- The Girls at the Back
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega season 2
- Lou
- Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles
New on Netflix US: September 24
- Dynasty season 5
- Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy
New on Netflix US: September 26
- A Trip to Infinity
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter 2
New on Netflix US: September 27
- Elysium
- The Munsters
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
New on Netflix US: September 28
- Blonde
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
- Inheritance
- Inside the World's Toughest Prisons season 6
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil season 2
New on Netflix US: September 29
- The Empress
New on Netflix US: September 30
- Anikulapo
- Entergalactic
- Floor is Lava season 3
- Human Playground
- Phantom Pups
- Rainbow
- What We Leave Behind
Everything new on Netflix UK this September
New on Netflix UK: September 1
- Æon Flux
- The Associate
- Barbie in Rock 'n' Royals
- Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale
- Cop Car
- Disconnect
- Gecko's Garage
- Joe Kidd
- Lawrence of Arabia
- Love in the Villa
- Michael Jackson's This is It
- Midway
- Morphle: Halloween Candy Magic Pet
- Napoleon Dynamite
- Off the Hook
- S.W.A.T. season 4
- Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles season 2
- Shameless season 11
- Son of Rambow
- The Sting
- Under Her Control
New on Netflix UK: September 2
- Buy My House
- Devil in Ohio
- Fakes
- Ivy + Bean
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
- You're Nothing Special
New on Netflix UK: September 3
- Amsterdam Vice
- Le Ballon Rouge
- Little Matters Insects
- Little Women
- Operation Ragnarok
- Pearl Islands
- Portugal's Mountains of Wonder
New on Netflix UK: September 5
- Once Upon a Small Town
New on Netflix UK: September 6
- Bee and PuppyCat
- Get Smart With Money
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
- Untold: The Race of the Century
New on Netflix UK: September 7
- The Anthrax Attacks in the Shadow of 9/11
- The Big Ugly
- Entrapped
- The Imperfects
New on Netflix UK: September 9
- Cobra Kai season 5
- End of the Road
- Kajillionaire
- No Limit
- Narco-Saints
New on Netflix UK: September 10
- Killer Elite
- Uncharted Amazon
- Vampyres
New on Netflix UK: September 11
- All My Life
New on Netflix UK: September 13
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum
New on Netflix UK: September 14
- The Catholic School
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández
- Heartbreak High
- The Lørenskog Disappearance
- The Next Karate Kid
- Sins of Our Mother
New on Netflix UK: September 15
- Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- part 2
- Liss Pereira: Adulting
- Terim
New on Netflix UK: September 16
- The Brave Ones
- Do Revenge
- Drifting Home
- Fate: The Winx Saga season 2
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
- I Used to Be Famous
- Jogi
- Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2
- Santo
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
New on Netflix UK: September 17
- Bloomfield
- The Courier
- Glastonbury Fayre
New on Netflix UK: September 20
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
New on Netflix UK: September 21
- Designing Miami
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
- Iron Chef: Mexico
- Only For Love
New on Netflix UK: September 22
- Thai Cave Rescue
New on Netflix UK: September 23
- A Jazzman's Blues
- ATHENA
- Lou
New on Netflix UK: September 24
- Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy
New on Netflix UK: September 26
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter 2
New on Netflix UK: September 27
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
New on Netflix UK: September 28
- Blonde
New on Netflix UK: September 29
- The Empress
New on Netflix UK: September 30
- Anikalupo
- Entergalactic
- Rainbow
