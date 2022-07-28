The new Netflix movies and shows to watch this August

A new month means a bumper crop of fresh new movies and TV shows on Netflix. For starters, there's The Sandman, the new small-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved comic book. Featuring a star-studded cast including Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, and Gwendoline Christie, this is one you won't want to miss.
Meanwhile, Locke & Key returns for season 3, the final installment of the supernatural coming of age show, and Mindy Kaling's teen comedy drama Never Have I Ever is also back for a third season. Plus, the Oppenheim Group is expanding in Selling the OC, a new Selling Sunset spin-off, if you want to scratch that reality TV itch.
As for movies, there are Netflix originals like Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx as a pool cleaner by day and vampire hunter by night, and Me Time, headlined by Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. Plus, US audiences can also catch big-screen favorites like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Skyfall.
The Sandman – August 5
The Sandman follows the Dream King (Tom Sturridge), as he attempts to mend the cosmic (and human) mistakes he's made over the course of his – extremely – long life. Based on the DC comic book of the same name by Neil Gaiman, the cast for the show also includes Game of Thrones alumni Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, and Patton Oswalt.
Locke & Key season 3 – August 10
Locke & Key returns for a third and final season, picking up where we left off with the Locke siblings. After the cliffhanger at the end of season 2, the stakes have never been higher for the family as they continue to battle demons, both supernatural and personal. The series is based on the comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez.
Day Shift – August 12
Jamie Foxx stars in Day Shift as Bud Jablonski, a pool cleaner in California's San Fernando Valley doing his best to provide for his family. There's just one small twist – his day job is a front for a secret group of vampire hunters. The directorial debut from stuntman J.J. Perry, the movie also stars Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.
New on Netflix US in August 2022
New on Netflix US: August 1
- Above the Rim
- The Age of Adaline
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Bridget Jones' Baby
- Bridget Jones' Diary
- Constantine
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Footloose
- Hardcore Henry
- Legends of the Fall
- Love & Basketball
- Made of Honor
- Men in Black
- Men in Black 2
- Men in Black 3
- Miss Congeniality
- Monster-in-Law
- No Strings Attached
- Pawn Stars season 13
- Polly Pocket season 4 part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
- She's Funny That Way
- Space Jam
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Top Gear season 29-30
- The Town
- Woman in Gold
- 28 Days
- 8 Mile
New on Netflix US: August 2
- Flight
- Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse
New on Netflix US: August 3
- Buba
- Clusterfuck: Woodstock '99
- Don't Blame Karma!
- Good Morning, Verônica season 2
New on Netflix US: August 4
- Lady Tamara
- KAKEGURUI TWIN
- Super Giant Robot Brothers
- Wedding Season
New on Netflix US: August 5
- Carter
- Darlings
- The Informer
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Sandman
- Skyfall
New on Netflix US: August 6
- Reclaim
New on Netflix US: August 7
- Riverdale season 6
New on Netflix US: August 8
- Code Name: Emperor
- Team Zenko Go season 2
New on Netflix US: August 9
- I Just Killed My Dad
- The Nice Guys
New on Netflix US: August 10
- Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
- Heartsong
- Indian Matchmaking season 2
- Instant Dream Home
- Iron Chef Brazil
- Locke & Key season 3
- School Tales The Series
New on Netflix US: August 11
- Dope
- DOTA: Dragon's Blood Book 3
- Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story
New on Netflix US: August 12
- A Model Family
- Day Shift
- Never Have I Ever season 3
- 13: The Musical
New on Netflix US: August 15
- Ancient Aliens season 4
- Deepa & Anoop
- Learn to Swim
New on Netflix US: August 16
- Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
New on Netflix US: August 17
- High Heat
- Junior Baking Show season 6
- Look Both Ways
- Royalteen
- Unsuspicious
New on Netflix US: August 18
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 3
- Inside the Mind of a Cat
- Tekken: Bloodline
New on Netflix US: August 19
- The Cuphead Show! season 2
- Echoes
- The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)
- Glow Up season 4
- Kleo
- The Next 365 Days
New on Netflix US: August 20
- Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar
New on Netflix US: August 21
- A Cowgirl's Song
New on Netflix US: August 23
- Chad and JT Go Deep
- Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1
New on Netflix US: August 24
- Lost Ollie
- Mo
- Queer Eye: Brazil
- Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
- Selling the OC
- Under Fire
- Watch Out, We're Mad
New on Netflix US: August 25
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness season 3
- History 101 season 2
- Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure
- That's Amor
New on Netflix US: August 26
- Disobedience
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
- Loving Adults
- Ludik
- Me Time
- Seoul Vibe
New on Netflix US: August 29
- Mighty Express season 7
- Under Her Control
New on Netflix US: August 30
- I AM A KILLER season 3
- Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul
New on Netflix US: August 31
- Club América vs Club América
- Family Secrets
- I Came By
New on Netflix UK in August
New on Netflix UK: August 1
- Big Tree City
- Needle in a Timestack
- Separation
New on Netflix UK: August 3
- Benediction
- Don't Blame Karma!
- Endless Night
- Good Morning, Verônica season 2
New on Netflix UK: August 4
- The Broken Hearts Gallery
- Lady Tamara
- Super Giant Robot Brothers!
New on Netflix UK: August 5
- Carter
- Darlings
- Lockdown
New on Netflix UK: August 6
- Crossing Rachmaninoff
- For Military Merit
- Her Private Hell
- Hunt for U-479
- Is God a Number?
- La Última Cena
- Life Behind the Stars
- Maniac Tales
- Maria Marten, or The Murder in the Red Barn
- Melanie
- Nina Conti: Clowning Around
- Ottomans Versus Venetians: Battle for Crete
- Peter Monoghan: A Portrait
- The Wedding Date
New on Netflix UK: August 7
- Terror in Mumbai
New on Netflix UK: August 8
- Code Name: Emperor
- Sedna
New on Netflix UK: August 9
- I Just Killed My Dad
New on Netflix UK: August 10
- Car Trouble
- Death of a Son
- Four
- Instant Dream Home
- Locke & Key season 3
- Office Invasion
- School Tales: The Series
New on Netflix UK: August 12
- DOTA: Dragon's Blood Book 3
New on Netflix UK: August 12
- A Model Family
- Day Shift
- Never Have I Ever season 3
- 13: The Musical
New on Netflix UK: August 13
- The Lost Capital of Atlantis
New on Netflix UK: August 14
- Momento
New on Netflix UK: August 15
- Deepa & Anoop
New on Netflix UK: August 16
- Death Race: Inferno
- Repo Men
- Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
New on Netflix UK: August 17
- High Heat
- Look Both Ways
New on Netflix UK: August 18
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 3
- Inside the Mind of a Cat
- Tekken: Bloodline
New on Netflix UK: August 19
- The Assistant
- The Cuphead Show! season 2
- Dwindle
- Echoes
- The Girl in the Mirror
- Kleo
- The Next 365 Days
New on Netflix UK: August 20
- Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar
- Traveling in the 70s: The Road to Freedom
New on Netflix UK: August 23
- Chad and JT Go Deep
New on Netflix UK: August 24
- Lost Ollie
- Mo
- Queer Eye: Brazil
- Selling the OC
New on Netflix UK: August 25
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness season 3
- History 101 season 2
- Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure
- That's Amor
New on Netflix UK: August 26
- Loving Adults
- Ludik
- Me Time
- Seoul Vibe
New on Netflix UK: August 29
- Mighty Express season 7
- Under Her Control
New on Netflix UK: August 30
- I AM A KILLER season 3
New on Netflix UK: August 31
- Club América vs Club América
- Family Secrets
- I Came By
