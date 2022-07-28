The new Netflix movies and shows to watch this August

A new month means a bumper crop of fresh new movies and TV shows on Netflix. For starters, there's The Sandman, the new small-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved comic book. Featuring a star-studded cast including Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, and Gwendoline Christie, this is one you won't want to miss.

Meanwhile, Locke & Key returns for season 3, the final installment of the supernatural coming of age show, and Mindy Kaling's teen comedy drama Never Have I Ever is also back for a third season. Plus, the Oppenheim Group is expanding in Selling the OC, a new Selling Sunset spin-off, if you want to scratch that reality TV itch.

As for movies, there are Netflix originals like Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx as a pool cleaner by day and vampire hunter by night, and Me Time, headlined by Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. Plus, US audiences can also catch big-screen favorites like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Skyfall.

The Sandman – August 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Sandman follows the Dream King (Tom Sturridge), as he attempts to mend the cosmic (and human) mistakes he's made over the course of his – extremely – long life. Based on the DC comic book of the same name by Neil Gaiman, the cast for the show also includes Game of Thrones alumni Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, and Patton Oswalt.

Locke & Key season 3 – August 10

(Image credit: Netflix)

Locke & Key returns for a third and final season, picking up where we left off with the Locke siblings. After the cliffhanger at the end of season 2, the stakes have never been higher for the family as they continue to battle demons, both supernatural and personal. The series is based on the comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez.

Day Shift – August 12

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jamie Foxx stars in Day Shift as Bud Jablonski, a pool cleaner in California's San Fernando Valley doing his best to provide for his family. There's just one small twist – his day job is a front for a secret group of vampire hunters. The directorial debut from stuntman J.J. Perry, the movie also stars Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

New on Netflix US in August 2022

New on Netflix US: August 1

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones' Baby

Bridget Jones' Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 2

Men in Black 3

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars season 13

Polly Pocket season 4 part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She's Funny That Way

Space Jam

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

28 Days

8 Mile

New on Netflix US: August 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

New on Netflix US: August 3

Buba

Clusterfuck: Woodstock '99

Don't Blame Karma!

Good Morning, Verônica season 2

New on Netflix US: August 4

Lady Tamara

KAKEGURUI TWIN

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Wedding Season

New on Netflix US: August 5

Carter

Darlings

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Sandman

Skyfall

New on Netflix US: August 6

Reclaim

New on Netflix US: August 7

Riverdale season 6

New on Netflix US: August 8

Code Name: Emperor

Team Zenko Go season 2

New on Netflix US: August 9

I Just Killed My Dad

The Nice Guys

New on Netflix US: August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

Heartsong

Indian Matchmaking season 2

Instant Dream Home

Iron Chef Brazil

Locke & Key season 3

School Tales The Series

New on Netflix US: August 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon's Blood Book 3

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

New on Netflix US: August 12

A Model Family

Day Shift

Never Have I Ever season 3

13: The Musical

New on Netflix US: August 15

Ancient Aliens season 4

Deepa & Anoop

Learn to Swim

New on Netflix US: August 16

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

New on Netflix US: August 17

High Heat

Junior Baking Show season 6

Look Both Ways

Royalteen

Unsuspicious

New on Netflix US: August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 3

Inside the Mind of a Cat

Tekken: Bloodline

New on Netflix US: August 19

The Cuphead Show! season 2

Echoes

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

Glow Up season 4

Kleo

The Next 365 Days

New on Netflix US: August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar

New on Netflix US: August 21

A Cowgirl's Song

New on Netflix US: August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1

New on Netflix US: August 24

Lost Ollie

Mo

Queer Eye: Brazil

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Selling the OC

Under Fire

Watch Out, We're Mad

New on Netflix US: August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness season 3

History 101 season 2

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure

That's Amor

New on Netflix US: August 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Loving Adults

Ludik

Me Time

Seoul Vibe

New on Netflix US: August 29

Mighty Express season 7

Under Her Control

New on Netflix US: August 30

I AM A KILLER season 3

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

New on Netflix US: August 31

Club América vs Club América

Family Secrets

I Came By

New on Netflix UK in August

New on Netflix UK: August 1

Big Tree City

Needle in a Timestack

Separation

New on Netflix UK: August 3

Benediction

Don't Blame Karma!

Endless Night

Good Morning, Verônica season 2

New on Netflix UK: August 4

The Broken Hearts Gallery

Lady Tamara

Super Giant Robot Brothers!

New on Netflix UK: August 5

Carter

Darlings

Lockdown

New on Netflix UK: August 6

Crossing Rachmaninoff

For Military Merit

Her Private Hell

Hunt for U-479

Is God a Number?

La Última Cena

Life Behind the Stars

Maniac Tales

Maria Marten, or The Murder in the Red Barn

Melanie

Nina Conti: Clowning Around

Ottomans Versus Venetians: Battle for Crete

Peter Monoghan: A Portrait

The Wedding Date

New on Netflix UK: August 7

Terror in Mumbai

New on Netflix UK: August 8

Code Name: Emperor

Sedna

New on Netflix UK: August 9

I Just Killed My Dad

New on Netflix UK: August 10

Car Trouble

Death of a Son

Four

Instant Dream Home

Locke & Key season 3

Office Invasion

School Tales: The Series

New on Netflix UK: August 12

DOTA: Dragon's Blood Book 3

New on Netflix UK: August 12

A Model Family

Day Shift

Never Have I Ever season 3

13: The Musical

New on Netflix UK: August 13

The Lost Capital of Atlantis

New on Netflix UK: August 14

Momento

New on Netflix UK: August 15

Deepa & Anoop

New on Netflix UK: August 16

Death Race: Inferno

Repo Men

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

New on Netflix UK: August 17

High Heat

Look Both Ways

New on Netflix UK: August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 3

Inside the Mind of a Cat

Tekken: Bloodline

New on Netflix UK: August 19

The Assistant

The Cuphead Show! season 2

Dwindle

Echoes

The Girl in the Mirror

Kleo

The Next 365 Days

New on Netflix UK: August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar

Traveling in the 70s: The Road to Freedom

New on Netflix UK: August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep

New on Netflix UK: August 24

Lost Ollie

Mo

Queer Eye: Brazil

Selling the OC

New on Netflix UK: August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness season 3

History 101 season 2

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure

That's Amor

New on Netflix UK: August 26

Loving Adults

Ludik

Me Time

Seoul Vibe

New on Netflix UK: August 29

Mighty Express season 7

Under Her Control

New on Netflix UK: August 30

I AM A KILLER season 3

New on Netflix UK: August 31

Club América vs Club América

Family Secrets

I Came By

Looking for more watch recommendations? Then check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to stream right now.