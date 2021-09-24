6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to watch this weekend

As the weekend rolls around once again, so does your weekly dose of streaming recommendations. Whatever you're in the mood for this weekend, we're sure you'll find it here. For those looking for a new TV show to binge watch, you've got plenty of choice – there's Mike Flanagan's creepy new horror series Midnight Mass on Netflix (and if you need to lighten the mood, you can follow it up with the final season of Dear White People).

Plus, there's Star Wars: Visions on Disney Plus, which gives the beloved franchise an anime twist, and, if you want more sci-fi, Foundation is now on Apple TV Plus. Planning a movie night instead? Try Oscar-winning thriller Promising Young Woman on HBO Max or comedy drama The Starling, starring Melissa McCarthy, on Netflix. To sum it up: you're spoilt for choice. Scroll on to check out our top picks of the new movies and shows to stream this weekend.

Midnight Mass – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The spooky new series from The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan sees the charismatic Father Paul (Hamish Linklater) arrive in the small and isolated community on Crockett Island. When the priest's appearance coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a religious fervor takes hold of the island, and existing divides are made deeper – but at what cost? Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, and Rahul Kohli also star.

Star Wars: Visions – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

New anthology series Star Wars: Visions gives the galaxy far, far away the anime treatment courtesy of seven Japanese studios. The English dub boasts an A-list voice cast, too – Temuera Morrison, who voices Boba Fett in The Mandalorian , returns as the bounty hunter, along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Henry Golding, George Takei, and Lucy Liu. For more on the Disney Plus show, be sure to check out our interview with producer James Waugh .

The Starling – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

In The Starling, Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd play Lilly and Jack, a married couple struggling to deal with their shared grief. When Jack leaves to grieve alone, Lilly finds herself harassed and attacked by a starling that's nested in her garden – which she then becomes obsessed with killing. Eventually, she finds guidance (to both of her problems) from her new friend Larry (Kevin Kline), who has the convenient career trajectory of being a psychologist-turned-vet.

Foundation – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple Inc.)

Available: US

Watch today: Apple TV Plus

The new sci-fi drama from Apple TV Plus follows band of exiles The Foundation over the course of a thousand years as they discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire is to defy it. The cast includes Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Alfred Enoch. Based on the series of books with the same name by Isaac Asimov, the series was created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, the brains behind titles like Batman Begins and the Snowpiercer TV show.

Dear White People season 4 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The comedy drama, based on the movie of the same name, returns for a fourth and final season. Starring Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robertson, and Giancarlo Esposito, it follows a group of Black students as they deal with racial tensions at a fictional Ivy League College. Season 4 has a twist, though – it takes the form of a '90s jukebox musical. It's an interesting choice, sure, but it gives this series a memorable send-off.

Promising Young Woman – HBO Max

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

If you missed Promising Young Woman in theaters at the end of last year, now's your chance to catch the thriller on the small screen. Carey Mulligan stars as Cassie, who goes to bars and fakes inebriation in order to catch men who take advantage of vulnerable women in the act. Emerald Fennell's directorial debut won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, as well as getting four other nominations. The movie also stars Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, and Jennifer Coolidge.