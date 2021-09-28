New on Netflix in October 2021: All the new movies and shows

October brings tons of new movies and TV shows to Netflix. With Halloween right around the corner, the streamer has its Netflix & Chills line-up packed with plenty of fright-tastic movies like There's Someone Inside Your House and Night Teeth, as well as a huge helping of terrifying TV shows like Locke & Key season 2 and You season 3. Then there's Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves arriving at the end of the month, and much more besides.

We've rounded up every new movie and TV show headed to Netflix this October in both the US and the UK below, meaning you can get planning your movie marathons and binge-watches from whichever side of the pond you're on. Plus, we've even picked our top three choices of the month to make settling in with something great even easier. So, without further ado, scroll on to check out absolutely everything the streamer has in store for us this spooky season.

You season 3 – October 15

(Image credit: Netflix)

The third installment in Netflix's twisty original series sees Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) married – and parenting their baby boy. The duo-turned-trio now find themselves in a Californian suburb in the hope of a fresh start, and while Joe is trying his best to be a father and a husband, he's worried about Love and her tendency for the violently unexpected... and finds his eye wandering to the woman next door.

Night Teeth – October 20

(Image credit: Netflix)

Part of the streamer's Netflix & Chills Halloween line-up, this stylish vampire flick sees college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) chauffeur two mysterious women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) for a night of partying across Los Angeles. But, he soon stumbles across the surprising truth: the women are blood-thirsty monsters, there's a whole hidden society of vamps secretly running the city, and Benny is right in the middle of a war between humanity and the blood-suckers. Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, and Raúl Castillo co-star.

Army of Thieves – October 29

(Image credit: Netflix)

This prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead focuses on Matthias Schweighöfer's Dieter, and sees the genius safe-cracker enlisted to break into legendary vaults across Europe in the early days of the zombie outbreak. Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, and Guz Khan co-star, and Schweighöfer directs while Snyder produces.

This isn't the only Army of the Dead-related project headed to Netflix soon, either – a prequel animated series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas arrives next year, and Army of the Dead 2 was recently confirmed to be in the works.

New on Netflix US in October 2021

New on Netflix: October 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonial Dignidad (Netflix Original)

Diana: The Musical (Netflix Original)

Forever Rich (Netflix Original)

The Guilty (Netflix Original)

MAID (Netflix Original)

Paik's Spirit (Netflix Original)

Scaredy Cats (Netflix Original)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (Netflix Original)

Swallow (Netflix Original)

A Knight's Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark? season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray

The Holiday

Jet Li's Fearless

The Karate Kid

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It...

Seinfeld seasons 1 – 9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

New on Netflix: October 3

Scissor Seven season 3 (Netflix Original)

Upcoming Summer (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 4

On My Block season 4 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 5

Escape the Undertaker (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 6

Bad Sport (Netflix Original)

Baking Impossible (Netflix Original)

The Blacklist season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas (Netflix Original)

Love is Blind: Brazil (Netflix Original) – new episodes weekly

There's Someone Inside Your House (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 7

The Billion Dollar Code (Netflix Original)

Sexy Beasts season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Way of the Househusband season 1 part 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix Original)

Family Business season 3 (Netflix Original)

Grudge/Kin (Netflix Original)

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister (Netflix Original)

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Netflix Original)

Pretty Smart (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 9

Blue Period (Netflix Original)

Insidious: Chapter 2

New on Netflix: October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club season 2 (Netflix Original)

Going in Style

The King's Affection (Netflix Original)

Shameless US season 11

New on Netflix: October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul (Netflix Original)

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Netflix Original)

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (Netflix Original)

Mighty Express season 5 (Netflix Original)

The Movies that Made Us season 3 (Netflix Original)

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

New on Netflix: October 13

Fever Dream/Distancia de Rescate (Netflix Original)

Hiacynt (Netflix Original)

Reflection of You (Netflix Original)

Violet Evergarden the Movie

New on Netflix: October 14

Another Life season 2 (Netflix Original)

In the Dark season 3

One Night in Paris (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle (Netflix Original)

The Four of Us (Netflix Original)

Karma's World (Netflix Original)

Little Things season 4 (Netflix Original)

My Name (Netflix Original)

Power Rangers Dino Fury season 1

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween (Netflix Original)

The Trip (Netflix Original)

You season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 16

Misfit: The Series (Netflix Original)

Victoria & Abdul

New on Netflix: October 18

The Gay Agenda (Netflix Original) – podcast launch (available on multiple platforms)

New on Netflix: October 19

In for a Murder/W jak morderstwo (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 20

Found (Netflix Original)

Gabby's Dollhouse season 3 (Netflix Original)

Night Teeth (Netflix Original)

Stuck Together (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 21

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary (Netflix Original)

Go! Go! Cory Carson season 6 (Netflix Original)

Insiders (Netflix Original)

Komi Can't Communicate (Netflix Original)

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam (Netflix Original)

Sex, Love & goop (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 22

Adventure Beast (Netflix Original)

​​Dynasty season 4

Inside Job (Netflix Original)

Little Big Mouth (Netflix Original)

Locke & Key season 2 (Netflix Original)

Maya and the Three (Netflix Original)

More than Blue: The Series (Netflix Original)

Roaring Twenties (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks

New on Netflix: October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

New on Netflix: October 26

Roswell, New Mexico season 3

Sex: Unzipped (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic (Netflix Original)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Sintonia season 2 (Netflix Original)

Wentworth season 8

New on Netflix: October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Motive (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 29

Army of Thieves (Netflix Original)

Colin in Black & White (Netflix Original)

Dear Mother (Netflix Original)

Mythomaniac season 2 (Netflix Original)

Roaring Twenties (Netflix Original) – new episodes

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

The Time It Takes (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October TBA

A World Without (Netflix Original)

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Netflix Original)

Call My Agent: Bollywood (Netflix Original)

Encounters season 1

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Netflix Original)

Inspector Koo (Netflix Original)

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix UK October 2021

New on Netflix: October 1

27 Steps of May

Anatomy

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad season 1 (Netflix Original)

Addams Family Values

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Body of Lies

Carlito's Way

Clueless

Creeped Out season 2

Contagion

Dawn of the Dead

Diana: The Musical (Netflix Original)

Effie Gray

Fight Club

Forever Rich (Netflix Original)

Halloween

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (

Heat

Inside Job

Jumper

Killer Women with Piers Morgan season 1

Knight and Day

Love & Other Drugs

Love You To Death

Maid (Netflix Original)

Marley & Me

Oats Studio Volume 1

Paik's Spirit season 1 (Netflix Original)

Pavlova – A Woman for all Time

Saving Private Ryan

Scaredy Cats (Netflix Original)

Seinfeld seasons 1 – 9

Shaun of the Dead

Shutter Island

Spider-Man

Swallow (Netflix Original)

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Crowned Clown season 1

The Green Mile

The Guilty (Netflix Original)

The Haunting

The Haunting in Connecticut

The Rite

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (Netflix Original)

The Terminal

The Town

Till Death

V for Vendetta

New on Netflix: October 3

Scissor Seven (Netflix Original)

Simply Raymond Blanc season 1

New on Netflix: October 4

On My Block season 4 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 5

Adult Material

Bad Hair

Escape the Undertaker (Netflix Original)

Remember You season 1

New on Netflix: October 6

Bad Sport Volume 1 (Netflix Original)

Baking Impossible (Netflix Original) – six episodes

Love is Blind: Brazil (Netflix Original) – new episodes weekly

The Five Juanas season 1(Netflix Original)

There's Someone Inside Your House (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 7

The Billion Dollar Code (Netflix Original)

The Ingenuity of the Househusband season 1(Netflix Original)

The Way of the Househusband Part 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 8

A Tale of Dark & Grimm season 1 (Netflix Original)

Angeliena

Family Business season 3 (Netflix Original)

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Netflix Original)

My Brother, My Sister (Netflix Original)

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Netflix Original)

Pretty Smart (Netflix Original)

The Lighthouse

New on Netflix: October 9

Blue Period season 1, new episodes (Netflix Original)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

New on Netflix: October 10

Behind the Players

Lee & Cindy C.

The Atom: A Love Affair

The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank

New on Netflix: October 11

Little Things season 4 (Netflix Original)

Shazam!

The Baby-Sitters Club season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul (Netflix Original)

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Netflix Original)

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (Netflix Original)

The Movies that Made Us season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 13

Fever Dream (Netflix Original)

Violet Evergarden: The Movie (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 14

A World Without (Netflix Original)

Another Life season 2 (Netflix Original)

One Night in Paris (Netflix Original)

Slashers

New on Netflix: October 15

CoComelon season 4

Karma's World season 1 (Netflix Original)

Monk Comes Down the Mountain

My Name season 1 (Netflix Original)

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween (Netflix Original)

Spider-Man 3

The Forgotten Battle (Netflix Original)

The Four of Us (Netflix Original)

The Trip (Netflix Original)

Unfaithful

You season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 16

Last Christmas

Luce

The Misfits season 1 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 17

Margaret Thatcher: The Iron Lady

New on Netflix: October 19

Gabby's Dollhouse season 3 (Netflix Original)

In for a Murder (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 20

Found (Netflix Original)

Night Teeth (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 21

Insiders season 1 (Netflix Original)

Komi Can't Communicate season 1 (Netflix Original) – new episodes weekly

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Netflix Original)

Sex, Love & goop season 1

New on Netflix: October 22

Adventure Beast season 1 (Netflix Original)

Inside Job season 1 (Netflix Original)

Locke & Key season 2 (Netflix Original)

More Than Blue: The Series season 1 (Netflix Original)

Panihida

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in North Korea (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 25

Head Full of Honey

New on Netflix: October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: October 29