New Netflix comedy casts Julia Louis-Dreyfus alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joined the cast of an upcoming Netflix comedy movie, co-starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Not much has been revealed about the untitled movie's plot yet, but Louis-Dreyfus will play the mother of Hill's character. The Hollywood Reporter describes the movie as "an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences shape and affect relationships", with Hill and Murphy's characters finding themselves on the opposite sides of some of these divides.

Kenya Barris, the creator of the TV shows Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish, is making his feature-length directorial debut with the movie. He's also written for movies including Girls Trip, The Witches , and Coming 2 America . Barris co-wrote the script for this forthcoming project with Hill.

Louis-Dreyfus was last seen in Black Widow, making another cameo as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine following her brief appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. She also recently had a voice role in the Pixar movie Onward, and can next be seen in A24's Tuesday, a fantasy drama co-starring Lola Petticrew.

On the small screen, she's known for her role as Selina Meyer in the political comedy Veep, for which she won nine Emmys. Back in the '90s, she played Elaine in Seinfeld, and she's also had roles in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock, and Arrested Development, so she's no stranger to the world of comedy.