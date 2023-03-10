The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means we've got another batch of streaming recommendations for you, with new movies and shows to get stuck into no matter your streamer of choice. Over on Netflix, You season 4 part 2 is now available to watch, picking up where part 1 left off as Joe Goldberg stood face to face with the Eat the Rich killer, and Idris Elba's DCI John Luther returns in Luther: The Fallen Sun.

HBO Max is the place to be for TV this weekend, with The Last of Us season finale arriving on Sunday (and following on NOW TV in the UK), while Perry Mason season 2 is also out now, with Matthew Rhys back as the titular detective. Meanwhile, Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo star in new comedy-drama UnPrisoned on Hulu, and Prime Video subscribers can catch Jackass Forever in the US or Godzilla vs. Kong in the UK.

You season 4 part 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back – and this time he's up to his usual tricks across the pond. After following Marianne (Tati Gabrielle) to Paris at the end of season 3, Joe sets up base in London under the alias Jonathan Moore, a university professor, but he finds himself crossing paths with the mysterious Eat the Rich killer.

If you're up to date with You season 4 part 1, refresh your memory with our guide to the ending explained. Plus, when you've watched the new episodes, you can dive into our spoiler-filled interviews with the cast.

Luther: The Fallen Sun – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

DCI John Luther (Idris Elba) is back in Luther: The Fallen Sun – and things aren't looking good for the detective. Exposed for all the below-board things he's done as a police officer, Luther has been fired and put behind bars. He remains haunted by an unsolved murder, however, and breaks out of jail in an attempt to find the killer. Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis also star, while Neil Cross, the showrunner of the original BBC series, wrote the film's script.

The Last of Us season finale – HBO Max/NOW TV

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: HBO Max (opens in new tab)/NOW TV (opens in new tab)

After eight action-packed weeks, the first season of The Last of Us is coming to an end. The last installment of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey)'s story, for now, will see whether the pair are able to complete their mission – to deliver Ellie, who is immune to the deadly Cordyceps infection that's overrun humanity, to the resistance group the Fireflies so that their doctors can use her to help find a cure. We also know that Ashley Johnson, who voices Ellie in the video games, is making an appearance in this episode in a new role. You won't want to miss this one.

Perry Mason season 2 – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Matthew Rhys returns as private investigator Perry Mason in the long-awaited follow-up to 2020's season 1. Set in LA in the '30s, the series follows the early days of the titular character, who first featured in the detective novels by Erle Stanley Gardner and the '50s TV series of the same name. New additions to the cast for the second installment include Katherine Waterston, Sean Astin, Paul Raci, and Hope Davis.

Jackass Forever – Prime Video

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Jackass Forever was released in theaters back in February 2022 and sees original Jackass members Johnny Knoxville, Danger Ehren, Steve-O, Dave England, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, and Preston Lacy return for the franchise's fourth feature-length outing. A host of guest stars, including Eric André, Tyler the Creator, and Machine Gun Kelly are also involved, while Jeff Tremaine is back in the director's chair. It's the first Jackass movie since Jackass 3D in 2010 and made $80 million at the box office.

UnPrisoned – Hulu

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu (opens in new tab)

New Hulu comedy drama UnPrisoned stars Kerry Washington as a therapist and single mother whose life is turned upside down when her father, played by Delroy Lindo, is released from prison after 17 years and moves in with her and her teenage son. Yvette Lee Bowser is on board as showrunner, and she's previously worked on shows like Living Single, Black-ish, and Dear White People. All eight episodes are available to stream now.

Godzilla vs Kong – Prime Video

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Godzilla vs. Kong, the sequel to 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2017's Kong: Skull Island, sees the titular monsters clash in a spectacular battle and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. After being released simultaneously on the big screen and HBO Max in the US back in 2021, UK viewers can now stream the movie on Prime Video.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.