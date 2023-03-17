The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of fresh new streaming recommendations coming your way – and it's another bumper week for home viewing. Over on Netflix, there's Shadow and Bone season 2, while other TV show offerings include the first episode of Ted Lasso season 3 and episodes 1-3 of new climate change drama Extrapolations on Apple TV Plus. And, if you're rushing to finish a rewatch of Arrested Development before it leaves Netflix, you're in luck if you're in the UK – the first three seasons are now on Disney Plus.

As for movies, there's the must-see Oscar-nominated documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed on HBO Max, along with historical crime drama Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, and Prime Video subscribers in the US can catch charming comedy-drama Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Shadow and Bone season 2 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

All eight new episodes of Shadow and Bone season 2 are now available to stream on Netflix. Jesse Mei Li returns as Alina Starkov and she's on the run as she attempts to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. However, General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) is backed by an army that's stronger than ever and he's never been more dangerous. Alina needs to rally her own allies if she hopes to stand a chance against him…

Ted Lasso season 3 – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

AFC Richmond is back, and things aren't looking so good for our favorite underdog team. They've been relegated from the Premier League to the Champions League and coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) has left the team for rivals West Ham United. Cast members Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple are all back for round three, and new episodes air every week on Apple TV Plus – make sure you never miss an installment with our Ted Lasso season 3 release schedule.

Extrapolations – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

New anthology series Extrapolations follows eight separate but interwoven stories around the world as climate change begins to affect all of their lives – and forces them to make life-altering choices. The star-studded ensemble cast includes Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Judd Hirsch, and Keri Russell, and The Bourne Ultimatum and Contagion screenwriter Scott Z. Burns is on board as showrunner and director. The first three episodes are available to stream now, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – HBO Max

Available: US

Oscar-nominated documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is now available to stream at home thanks to HBO Max, and you don't want to miss this one. Directed by Laura Poitras, the filmmaker behind the Academy Award-winning Citizenfour, this powerful documentary follows the life and career of photographer Nan Goldin and her work as an activist and founder of the advocacy group P.A.I.N. to hold the Sackler family accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic.

Boston Strangler – Hulu/Disney Plus

Available: US/UK

Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon star in Boston Strangler, a new movie telling the true story of Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole, the reporters who first broke the news of the Boston Strangler, a serial killer who murdered 13 women in Boston in the '60s. Alessandro Nivolo, Bill Camp, and Chris Cooper also star, and Ridley Scott is on board as a producer. The film is available to watch on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Arrested Development seasons 1-3 – Disney Plus

Available: UK

While the sitcom is due to be removed from Netflix later this month, UK viewers don't have to go a second without being able to stream Arrested Development – this time, though, it's on Disney Plus. The first three (and, some might say, best) seasons are now on the platform, starring Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Jessica Walter, and Michael Cera as the formerly wealthy, eternally dysfunctional Bluth family.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Prime Video

Available: US

Lesley Manville stars in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, a feel-good comedy-drama about a cleaning lady in '50s London, the eponymous Mrs. Harris, who becomes obsessed with one of her clients' Dior dresses. After unexpectedly receiving a war widow's pension, she uses her newfound funds to travel to Paris in search of her own dress. The cast also includes Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson, and Jason Isaacs.

