The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another week draws to a close, we've got another fresh batch of streaming recommendations to keep you entertained over the weekend. If you're in need of a new binge-watch, take a look at Bodies, a new sci-fi murder mystery on Netflix, with Stephen Graham heading up its ensemble cast. It's a good week for movies, too – horror-thriller Cobweb is now streaming on Hulu and Pablo Larraín's Princess Diana biopic Spencer is available on Netflix in the UK.

For something a bit more lighthearted, try new Dreamworks flick Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken on Peacock, or peppy actioner Polite Society on Prime Video in the US. And, if you prefer your entertainment to be more on the bite-sized side, we've got two shorts to recommend this week: Disney's 100th-anniversary special Once Upon a Studio on Disney Plus and queer Western Strange Way of Life, starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, on MUBI.

Bodies

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

New Netflix crime thriller Bodies takes the murder mystery to a new level with an intriguing sci-fi twist. When the same dead body is found at four different East London crime scenes in four different time periods, four police officers find themselves wrapped up in a conspiracy that's far bigger than any of them could imagine. The ensemble cast includes Stephen Graham, Shira Haas, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller, and Amaka Okafor, and all eight episodes are streaming now for the perfect weekend binge-watch.

Once Upon a Studio

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

As Walt Disney Animation Studios turns 100, celebrations are well underway to mark the occasion, and Disney Plus is marking the anniversary with a new short film. Set in one of the studio's animation buildings, the short sees the employees leaving at the end of the work day. Once the halls are empty, Mickey Mouse and a whole host of other beloved characters come to life – and hijinks ensue. Legendary animator Burny Mattinson, who passed away earlier this year, also makes an appearance in the film.

Cobweb

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

After a limited theatrical release this summer, Cobweb is now available to stream on Hulu for US viewers. The horror-thriller follows eight-year-old Peter (C'mon C'mon's Woody Norman), who's haunted by a tapping noise in his bedroom walls and begins to fear that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Anthony Starr) may be hiding a terrible secret from him.

For more on the movie, check out our interview with director Samuel Bodin.

Strange Way of Life

(Image credit: Pathé)

Available: UK

Watch now: MUBI

Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar returns with Strange Way of Life, a new English-language short film starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke. The pair play two cowboys, Jake (Hawke) and Silva (Pascal), who live on opposite sides of the desert and haven't seen each other in 25 years. Almodóvar previously called the 30-minute film his "answer to Brokeback Mountain", the queer classic starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger that he was initially approached to direct back in the early '00s.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Available: US

Watch now: Peacock

Dreamworks' latest animated caper, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, is now streaming on Peacock in the US. The film follows 15-year-old Ruby (voiced by To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Lana Condor), whose efforts to fit in at high school are scuppered by the discovery that she's descended from a long line of krakens who have long protected the world from evil mermaids. The all-star voice cast also includes Jane Fonda, Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, and Colman Domingo.

For more on the animated flick, check out our chat with Condor, Murphy, and director Kirk DeMicco .

Polite Society

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Schoolgirl-slash-aspiring-stuntwoman Ria (Priya Kansara) suspects something fishy is afoot when a wealthy bachelor suddenly takes an interest in her older sister (Ritu Arya) in Polite Society, streaming now on Prime Video in the US. When no one will listen to her concerns, Ria takes matters into her own hands and begins to plan an elaborate wedding heist with her two best friends – all while trying to perfect a reverse flying spin kick.

For more on the movie, check out our interview with Kansara and director Nida Manzoor.

Spencer

(Image credit: Neon)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Directed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín and written by Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight, the movie sees Kristen Stewart portraying Diana, while Jack Farthing is Prince Charles. Set over the course of three days in 1991, it follows Diana as she spends Christmas with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk – and decides to end her marriage to Charles after rumors of infidelity. The cast also includes Timothy Spall and Sally Hawkins.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.