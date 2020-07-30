New Mutants synopsis confirms link to X-Men and Deadpool character

The New Mutants exist in a weird space: its turbulent history, punctuated by delays and reshoots, has seen it change hands from Fox to Disney after the merger of the two companies. Still, like Deadpool, it doesn’t quite connect in any way to any of the mainline X-Men or other comic book series, despite technically being part of the franchise.

That is, until now, thanks to the release of a new synopsis that muddies the Marvel waters further. The New Mutants site includes the following lengthy passage that outlines the set-up for Josh Boone’s directorial effort.

“In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy).

The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities. Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities.

Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee.”

Notice the odd name out? Yep, Colossus, the Russian metal strongman who appeared in Deadpool and Deadpool 2 (played by Stefan Kapicic) as well as four main X-Men movies, gets namechecked as Magik’s brother. It’s not quite bombshell news as the familial link has always been present in the comics, though its inclusion here is interesting enough to at least raise a few eyebrows.

What that then means for New Mutants’ place in the universe is unclear. It could be a moot point – Marvel Studios will surely reboot the X-Men franchise in a few years – but it also opens the door up for a more ambitious crossover that could be hiding within the horror film. We’ll find out for sure when it opens in cinemas on August 28.

