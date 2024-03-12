New Mork Borg adventure comes from the twisted mind of a 5-year-old

While in the rules in Mork Borg are light, its tone is unflinchingly, oppressively dark. In the world of Tveland, the apocalypse can be heralded with a mere roll of the dice. While I've playing many of the best tabletop RPGs, there are very few that hit the same pitch-perfect mix of style and cruelty that this game achieves (as we point out in our Mork Borg review). So what's next for this delightfully macabre game? Let a 5-year-old decide, I suppose.



That's right. Mork Borg creator, Johan Nohr, has turned to an unlikely source of inspiration for the next game's next campaign — his son. Taking "children are the future" to its natural creepy-cute conclusion, drawings from Assar Nohr serve as the creative drive behind the adventure's monster and dungeon design.

(Image credit: Johan Nohr)

As you'd expect, the results of this experiment are some adorably grim looking monstrosities including an insect with a human face and a dumpy little Vampire Lord decked out in corpse paint. While these creepy creatures may be the brainchild of a literal child, the world they inhabit is still 100% not safe for little eyes and ears. This definitely isn't for kids.



The mini campaign, titled The Lair of the Vampire King, will have a limited release at GothCon in Gothenburg, Germany on March 29 in a punky zine form before it's added to the Mork Borg webstore later in 2024.

Like many, I was totally besotted with the black metal-tinged world of Mork Borg back when it debuted in 2020. Expansions like Pirate Borg have kept me satiated for the most part, but I'm still eager to see how Mork Borg can develop further.

Mork Borg's third-party license gives plenty of freedom for creators to publish their own adventures utilizing the Mork Borg system. Maybe take this as a sign to get any little ones in your own life to create their own brutally monstrous creations.

